The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

What are the next plays in Texas’ professional football?

Hailey Womack, News EditorJanuary 21, 2025
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
Texas’ professional football teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, are officially done with their seasons following the Texans’ divisional round loss. With a lengthy off-season, both teams could look dramatically different by the start of the 2025-26 season.

In the Lone Star State, football is a staple of entertainment, camaraderie and culture. This year, though, it hasn’t lived up to expectations. It begs the question: what do Texas football fans have to look forward to in the future?

Dallas Cowboys: is there any hope?

Although shrouded in their iconic navy and silver, the National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys had a tumultuous season. When quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury early in the season, hopes for a good run and a chance in the playoffs went with him. 

Although I was unwilling to see the inevitable downfall of the season, as a fan, I remained hopeful that somehow everything would work out. The team ended the season with a record of 7-10, and only won two home games — one against the New York Giants and the other against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s nothing to write home about. 

After their season ended, owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones made an interesting move, and one that I agree with: the team let go of their head coach, Mike McCarthy

McCarthy first came into the position with the team back in 2020, but never seemed to actually achieve much. Now, the team is without a leader, and rumors have been circulating over who will fill the position. Mainly, current college coach and former Cowboys defensive back Deion “Primetime” Sanders is reported to have talked with Jones about the coaching position. Sanders, who coaches Colorado State’s college football team, coaches primarily to work with his two sons on the team. Most theories of him going to the Cowboys involve a similar recruitment of his sons. 

Let’s be honest here: in a perfect world, this move would be incredible: akin to Lebron James and Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. playing together. But there’s a lot of moving parts here, and no official information outside of rumors. Sanders also seems perfectly content with his situation in Colorado. 

Hopefully, the team makes some off-season moves, including utilizing their draft picks to replace key players. Ezekiel Elliott was released from the team, and DaMarvion Overshown, one of the best defensive players on the team, went out toward the end of the season with a nasty injury

Hopefully the team makes some good moves, and picks up an enthusiastic head coach. (As a fan, it does feel good to see former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn rocking it as the Washington Commander’s head coach…Jones, you messed up a good opportunity with a passionate person on your staff.)

Houston Texans: So close yet so far

Almost opposite from the Cowboys’ struggles, the Houston Texans have been firing on all cylinders this season, and even reached the playoffs, making it to the divisional round game. They won the AFC South region, which consists of the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, by having the best record of 10-7 throughout the season. 

The Texans have a young and energetic team. Their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has accumulated a lot of love from fans in his second year in the league. In his first year, he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Stroud has a lot of talent and learning to do, and he has plenty of time to do it. Don’t stress, just wait for the magic to happen.

The team fought and clawed their way into the playoffs, only to be met with the hungry Kansas City Chiefs trying to win their third championship and historically three-peat for the first time in NFL history. Stroud and the team fought hard but fell short against the Chiefs

From what I could tell, I noticed the uncertainty of the kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. He missed some kicks, which could have led to the Chiefs taking the game. I may be spoiled with Cowboys’ kicker Brandon Aubrey’s ability to hone a kick from over 50 yards, but I’d say it’s time to consider a new kicker. He was visibly nervous, and kicking wide right on easy kicks—like missing an extra point attempt and three field goals. 

Some Texans players have voiced their irritation at how the divisional game was officiated by the referees, citing disadvantages on roughing the passer calls against Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. But, what’s done is done. The Texans are knocked out of their playoff run and their season is over. Texans fans, don’t fret: you made it this season, you can do it again next season (and maybe even go farther). 

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in OP-ED
Built in 1961, St. Joseph Hall has served St. Edward’s as a residence hall, faculty offices, a chapel and a bomb shelter for the Brothers of the Holy Cross over the years. After sitting vacant since 2019, the space will be demolished and transformed into green space for the university.
OPINION: St. Joseph Hall is coming down, but what’s growing in its place?
Political signs advertising local Austin, Travis County and national political candidates near polling locations on Election Day at the University of Texas at Austin. Both Republican and Democratic candidates are represented on the political advertisements. Students at booths were encouraging other UT students and faculty to vote.
OPINION: Dear reader, Austin politics affect you too
President-elect Donald Trump will walk back into the White House sometime in January with a transfer of power occurring between him and President Biden. Trump is one of two presidents who have served two non-consecutive presidential terms, the other being Grover Cleveland.
OPINION: Our lives after Nov. 5, how did we get here? Where do we go?
Julia Klein wears a Harris-Walz camo hat, showing her support for the campaign on election day.
OPINION: A heated presidential race deserves better than lukewarm policy
It’s a tough season for Cowboys fans. As the Dallas Cowboys’ record falls to 3-5, I think there are multiple things the team should address to become the powerhouse they should be.
OPINION: The Cowboys are spiraling, but not beyond fixing
A sign at Austin Pets Alive! points the way to more kennels, where some of the shelter's 300+ dogs await their forever homes. While Austin maintains a remarkable 98% live-release rate, the shelter remains consistently at capacity.
OPINION: Solutions to strays must be found, adopted on a global scale
More in Viewpoints
The third float of the opening ceremony for the Okunchi Festival. The festival is a famous three day cultural and religious celebration in Nagasaki. During the event, food stalls can be found in certain stretches of downtown and the parade floats are carried all throughout the city.
OPINION: Japan challenges, stuns beyond anticipated scope
It’s been over three weeks since Hurricane Helene made landfall and up to 100,000 people in the Ashville, North Carolina, area don’t have running water. The federal government’s response has sparked questions about its priorities.
OPINION: Hurricane season leaves southeast in shambles, citizens looking for answers
Lines at Austin City Limits Music Festival add to long wait times and discomfort in the Texas heat. Many attendees complain about these long lines and their organization.
OPINION: How small changes could make Austin’s music festival even better
Sophomore Zane Cummings rocks his blue-dyed mustache. Cummings, no stranger to facial hair, made the decision to wear his mustache after a series of Instagram polls – where his followers voted for their preferred facial hair.
FACEOFF: Mustache revival should be celebrated not feared.
To ‘stache or not to ‘stache, that is the question. Mustaches are an old trend that have made a comeback; but in this modern era, do we think they should stay, or be kept in the past? We think they have had their fun, but it's time for mustaches to take their final bow.
FACEOFF: The ‘Pornstache’ trend: it's time to shave it off
The U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Austin, where the weight of injustice and the lives lost at the hands of a historically discriminatory justice system weighs heavily on our humanity. Justice is not execution, regardless of whether the defendant is innocent or guilty. Justice is peace, justice is fairness and justice is trauma informed care and rehabilitation into society. Without justice, there can be no peace.
OPINION: ‘No Justice No Peace’ until capital punishment is abolished
More in Viewpoints / Columns
“A Minecraft Movie” is set to release April 2025. The film features the performances of Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, and Emma Myers.
OPINION: 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser demonstrates a lack of understanding of the game and its audience.
Rep. Colin Allred, like many politicians in the digital era, has adapted to having a website instead of campaign headquarters in different locations. Additionally, online videos and advertisements have taken the place of television programming.
OPINION: Nov. senate election will be close, but not easily won for Allred
Mourning Warblers are being killed off via window strikes on the SEU campus particularly within the St. André Apartments.
OPINION: How bird deaths can be prevented at St. André Apartments
Debates, much like the American flag, are a symbol of American tradition. While initially coming from the Greeks, it has been a constant in American political races — and has been televised since 1960.
OPINION: Second presidential debate provides excitement, fear for American democracy
Roan’s ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ gained her the status of a worldwide icon. With that fame, Roan has been open and vocal about setting important boundaries between herself and her fans for her safety.
OPINION: Chappell Roan backlash is indicative of misogyny in the industry, culture
Students have always enjoyed hanging out on Ragsdale lawn. Now the numerous lawn chairs across campus give students the option to sit on various lawn spaces without a blanket.
OPINION: Recent campus vibrancy initiatives are a mixed bag
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a senior majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Journalism and Digital Media. She’s an art lover and sports enthusiast who’s appreciative of the food and music culture of Austin, where she was raised. Womack looks forward to growing the student journalist community on St. Edward’s campus as her third semester as News Editor. When she isn’t reading or editing, she enjoys crocheting, playing basketball and playing various video games.