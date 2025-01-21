What are the next plays in Texas’ professional football?

In the Lone Star State, football is a staple of entertainment, camaraderie and culture. This year, though, it hasn’t lived up to expectations. It begs the question: what do Texas football fans have to look forward to in the future?

Dallas Cowboys: is there any hope?

Although shrouded in their iconic navy and silver, the National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys had a tumultuous season. When quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury early in the season, hopes for a good run and a chance in the playoffs went with him.

Although I was unwilling to see the inevitable downfall of the season, as a fan, I remained hopeful that somehow everything would work out. The team ended the season with a record of 7-10, and only won two home games — one against the New York Giants and the other against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s nothing to write home about.

After their season ended, owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones made an interesting move, and one that I agree with: the team let go of their head coach, Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy first came into the position with the team back in 2020, but never seemed to actually achieve much. Now, the team is without a leader, and rumors have been circulating over who will fill the position. Mainly, current college coach and former Cowboys defensive back Deion “Primetime” Sanders is reported to have talked with Jones about the coaching position. Sanders, who coaches Colorado State’s college football team, coaches primarily to work with his two sons on the team. Most theories of him going to the Cowboys involve a similar recruitment of his sons.

Let’s be honest here: in a perfect world, this move would be incredible: akin to Lebron James and Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. playing together. But there’s a lot of moving parts here, and no official information outside of rumors. Sanders also seems perfectly content with his situation in Colorado.

Hopefully, the team makes some off-season moves, including utilizing their draft picks to replace key players. Ezekiel Elliott was released from the team, and DaMarvion Overshown, one of the best defensive players on the team, went out toward the end of the season with a nasty injury.

Hopefully the team makes some good moves, and picks up an enthusiastic head coach. (As a fan, it does feel good to see former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn rocking it as the Washington Commander’s head coach…Jones, you messed up a good opportunity with a passionate person on your staff.)

Houston Texans: So close yet so far

Almost opposite from the Cowboys’ struggles, the Houston Texans have been firing on all cylinders this season, and even reached the playoffs, making it to the divisional round game. They won the AFC South region, which consists of the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, by having the best record of 10-7 throughout the season.

The Texans have a young and energetic team. Their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has accumulated a lot of love from fans in his second year in the league. In his first year, he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Stroud has a lot of talent and learning to do, and he has plenty of time to do it. Don’t stress, just wait for the magic to happen.

The team fought and clawed their way into the playoffs, only to be met with the hungry Kansas City Chiefs trying to win their third championship and historically three-peat for the first time in NFL history. Stroud and the team fought hard but fell short against the Chiefs.

From what I could tell, I noticed the uncertainty of the kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. He missed some kicks, which could have led to the Chiefs taking the game. I may be spoiled with Cowboys’ kicker Brandon Aubrey’s ability to hone a kick from over 50 yards, but I’d say it’s time to consider a new kicker. He was visibly nervous, and kicking wide right on easy kicks—like missing an extra point attempt and three field goals.

Some Texans players have voiced their irritation at how the divisional game was officiated by the referees, citing disadvantages on roughing the passer calls against Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. But, what’s done is done. The Texans are knocked out of their playoff run and their season is over. Texans fans, don’t fret: you made it this season, you can do it again next season (and maybe even go farther).