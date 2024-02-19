The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott

William Perrins, ReporterFebruary 19, 2024
William Perrins / Hilltop Views

“Biden’s deliberate inaction had led Texas to fend for itself.” These are the words of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in response to President Joe Biden’s controversial immigration policies, in a steaming interview given to the Texas Tribune in mid December. Fend for itself. Those three words epitomize the entire philosophy of Governor Abbott’s leadership. They epitomize the spirit of Texas. The Lone Star State has always forged its own path. From the days of Texan independence to the current border crisis, Texas has always fought for itself. But with national attention being drawn to the southern border crisis, this philosophy may just come back to bite them, and their “Texas Forever” philosophy.

I am, of course, referring to the events that have taken place in Eagle Pass, Texas — just northeast of the Rio Grande on the southern border between Texas and Mexico. The small town of just 28,000 has garnered national attention over the past month after state authorities moved forward with plans to erect a razor wire fence across a 29-mile stretch of the riverbank of the Rio Grande between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass in an effort to deter migrants from crossing the southern border illegally. This fencing, installed by the Texas National Guard, was part of Governor Abbott’s broader Operation Lone Star initiative, aimed at taking immigration matters into the state’s hands. The initiative, launched in March of 2021 and funded by $2 billion taxpayer dollars, has faced much scrutiny in its almost 3-year history . The Eagle Pass controversy is just the latest in a string of highly publicized controversies centered around state authorities and the Texas National Guard. 

The issue was thrust into the national spotlight after the federal government, in a January supreme court case, authorized federal officials to cut down portions of the fence in order to medically assist injured migrants. This court ruling was handed down on Jan. 22, but Texas officials have continued to construct portions of this razor wire fence and have even barred federal officials from entering a city-owned park, which served as a popular destination for migrants crossing the river. The Texas National guard continues to erect barbed-wire fencing at this park, stopping migrants from entering the country and badly injuring many people who try. With federal border patrol officials being blocked from entering the park, the Texas National Guard is directly contravening the rulings of the Supreme Court and directives sent from the federal government. This displays a complete lack of respect for federal authority, which is incredibly damaging for the security and unity of the nation. 

However, the controversy does not end there. In a statement released Jan. 26 by the Republican Governors Association — an organization consisting of 25 GOP governors — the association stands “in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border.”  On Sunday, Feb. 4, Governor Greg Abbott came to Eagle Pass along with 13 other governors and gave a speech defending his actions, saying “half of the governors that have joined the cause to support Texas are joining us at this event today, and we are here to send a loud and clear message that we are banding together to fight.” Once again, Abbott is doubling down on consistently undermining the federal government. It’s a move that has troubling ramifications for the rest of the country, as it sets a dangerous precedent for state policies that go against federal law. It’s worth bearing in mind that this is not a case of Biden merely asking the state of Texas to stop Operation Lone Star; it’s a question of legal authority established by the Supreme Court. If state forces can directly go against a Supreme Court ruling without punishment, what does that mean for the Court’s legitimacy and the future of the country? It is an incredibly dangerous precedent to set. 

The solidarity displayed by Republican leaders, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who pledged up to 1,000 troops in aid of Abbott’s defense of the southern border and thus directly contravening federal directives, is extremely concerning.If other states are standing behind Abbott in his quest to take on the federal government and supplying National Guard troops to do so, there is no knowing how much tensions could escalate if a compromise is not reached soon. That is the real threat of Governor Abbott’s “Texas Forever” immigration policy. It’s never good for public image when Federal and State authorities clash, and could lead to more tangible confrontation as the power struggle between Biden and Abbot continues on. The more time passes, the worse this situation is likely to get, with echoes of the 1957 “Little Rock Crisis” still a harrowing reminder of what can happen when gubernatorial authority goes against the rulings of the highest court of the land. Neither Abbot nor Biden will want things to escalate to that level, in which Governor Faubus of Arkansas ordered National Guard troops to prevent nine African-American students from entering a previously all-white school. In that instance, after public outcry and protests all around the country, President Eisenhower ordered troops from the 101st Airborne Division to forcibly ensure that the Supreme Court ruling was followed. It remains to be seen if protests and demonstrations from today’s public forces President Biden to do the exact same thing. But that will never happen without motivation and determination from the people, to force this standoff to come to an end, and end what has become a politically charged and highly publicized turmoil.
