The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: All school buses should have seat belts

Bastrop’s tragic bus crash serves as a reminder of the importance of seat belts
Claire Lawrence, Editor-in-ChiefApril 1, 2024
The+crash+occurred+on+2751+W.+Texas+21%2C+a+two-laned+country+road+in+Bastrop%2C+as+the+kids+and+teachers+were+coming+back+from+a+field+trip+to+the+zoo.+The+bus+was+hit+head+on+by+a+cement+truck+that+swerved+out+of+its+respective+lane+and+into+the+opposite+lane+the+bus+was+traveling+in.++
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
The crash occurred on 2751 W. Texas 21, a two-laned country road in Bastrop, as the kids and teachers were coming back from a field trip to the zoo. The bus was hit head on by a cement truck that swerved out of its respective lane and into the opposite lane the bus was traveling in.

I sit in a dimly lit classroom while a fuzzy video plays on the projector screen of my fourth grade class. The narrator of the video is going over school-bus safety precautions, a topic that was presented to us every year. Young kids demonstrate how to use the different types of emergency exits: back door, window, roof. My anxiety kicks in as I watch. It terrifies me. 

School buses were one of my many juvenile fears. I rode in one to daycare Monday through Friday. Every day, I perched in a free-sitting seat, my feet barely touching the floor and prayed to God it wouldn’t flip over. Watching those instructional videos had instilled in me the fear that a tragic accident was inevitable: Someday, I would have to know how to use the emergency exits and help my friends and teachers off a school bus safely. Thankfully, that day never came. 

This can’t be said for other kids, though.

On March 22, a school bus in Bastrop carrying over 40 preschoolers home from a zoo field trip on the outskirts of Austin crashed head on into a cement truck. Several children flew out of the bus as it rolled down the highway. One little boy and one adult in a separate vehicle driving behind the bus died. This 2011 model bus did not have seat belts. Though a traumatizing accident, I believe that if it had possessed three-point seat belts, the little boy’s death and the children’s ejections and injuries may have been avoided. 

Since 2017, Texas legislation has required newly manufactured school buses to have three-point seat belts, a law that was a longtime coming after the state dealt with several tragic accidents. One of those accidents occurred in 2015 when a school bus without seat belts flew off an overpass in Houston, resulting in the death of two girls. However, the law doesn’t require school districts to install seat belts in older models. This means any district still using school buses that were built earlier than 2017 may not have seat belts as an additional safety measure, like the one involved in the crash in Bastrop. 

Adding seat belts into older bus models is a necessary action school districts should take to avoid tragedies like this in the future. Several districts have brought up financial concerns as a large barrier in adding this safety measure. According to the Texas Tribune, installing seat belts in older bus models can cost $8,000 – $10,000 per bus. Additionally, school districts that believe they cannot afford to install seat belts in older models are allowed to opt out if a public meeting is held with a vote. Though financial concerns are hard to overcome and may require significant fundraising or government aid, I would hope that districts (and legislatures) take the stance that protecting the lives of children is worth any cost.

Another argument made against the requirement of seat belts in school buses was uttered by Sen. Bob Hall in 2017 when the law was first discussed. He said the inclusion of seat belts on buses are unnecessary because seat padding and “other features” provide enough protection in accidents. He also argued that seat belts could pose a danger if students in a bus crash are unable to escape from their seat. Now, I don’t know what accidents this man is referring to, because last time I checked, seat belts save lives — period. There is not a single bus or car accident that occurs where an individual not wearing a seat belt is sufficiently protected, no matter how “limited” the number of head-on crashes for cars and buses. 

A little over a year ago, my close friends and I were involved in a pileup driving 75 miles per hour on Interstate 35 heading to Tennessee for a birthday. Around 4:44 a.m., our car was sandwiched between two others, causing irreparable, totaling damage to the vehicle but little harm to our persons. Why? We were wearing seat belts. End of story. 

“Seat belts save lives” is not a term coined for the sake of scaring people into following the law. It is a statistically accurate claim that everyone should mind, especially school districts who are trusted with the safety and security of young children. I hope the tragic events that occurred in Bastrop continue to spur a movement to require school districts to mandate school buses with seat belts, and that other states follow Texas’ lead in requiring newer bus models to be manufactured with three-point seat belts. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.
OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
Junior Marc Taylor has been pushing for a chosen name system since his freshman year, founding St. Edward’s Trans Wellness Organization in the process. He hopes by the time he graduates next spring systems and procedures are fully implemented, easily allowing students to use chosen names at St. Edward’s wherever legal names are not required.
OPINION: The lack of a comprehensive name-change policy is detrimental to transgender students
More in Viewpoints
Is Kanye West the king of sampling or a musical vulture leeching from other artists’ work? With his controversies of copyright infringement surrounding the release of the album, I’d venture to say West believes he’s untouchable. My argument: just make a new beat.
OPINION: Kanye is the ultimate music "vulture"
According to Sephora, the stores “top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.
OPINION: Sephora incident sheds light on racial tensions
In 2024 AAA games have been overwhelmed by recent releases by smaller studios. Taking into perspective how the AAA studios have dominated the video game industry, it makes you wonder what’s changed.
OPINION: Is 2024 the year of unexpected success, face-first flops?
Oscars nominees symbols – try to guess which drawing corresponds with which movie!
OPINION: My predictions for the 96th Oscar's ceremony
As a result of this ruling, several clinics providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments across Alabama have halted services, unsure of how to proceed. IVF treatments require the fertilization of several eggs and placing one or more eggs into the uterus.
OPINION: Roe v. Wade ruling paved way for Alabama’s harmful IVF decision
“HELLDIVERS 2” is an online cooperative shooter game recently released by Arrowhead Game Studios.
OPINION: Are you doing your part for “HELLDIVERS 2” (or are the servers stopping you, too)?
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Pictured above are Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Peter Lawford who were members of the informal Rat Pack. The Rat Pack is a legendary group of performers consisting of several actors and singers of the 1950s. None of these three singers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- not even in the “early influences” category.
OPINION: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s newest nominations are fueled by profit
Since 2016, there have been persistent conspiracies by Russian operatives against American democracy. While initially they were only theories, information about Project Lathka and Russian involvement has brought credence to the suspicions.
OPINION: Putin’s statements on upcoming election warn of potential Russian interference
Artists like Smino, Amaarae and Teezo Touchdown are some of the most cutting-edge musicians of the decade.
OPINION: Eight artists to listen to in celebration of Black History Month
The Stanley brand reminds me of fast fashion. Limited and small-batch colors make products like a water bottle seem like something you must buy urgently.
OPINION: Overconsumption of sustainable products must stop
Rethink35 as an advocacy group has student leaders on campuses across Austin, as a way to ensure that student voices are heard on the issue of the I-35 expansion. As a campus, St. Edward’s is bounded by the highway, and its expansion could have negative effects on our community’s health due to carbon dioxide emissions.
OPINION: Rethink35 lawsuit could save Austinites from billion dollar budget, traffic headache
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
About the Contributor
Claire Lawrence, Editor-in-Chief
Claire is a senior Communication major with a minor in Journalism continuing to dedicate her time growing and learning as a student journalist. Claire has been with Hilltop Views for three years. This is her second year as Editor-in-Chief. Previously, she served as a Staff Writer and as News Editor. Outside of St. Edward's, Claire plays bass in Austin-local band "Losers." Though she is graduating soon, she hopes to leave her mark in the newsroom and inspire other students to get involved with their campus paper.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *