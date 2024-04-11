The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: Paxton’s plea to district court could dismantle Project Connect’s entire operation

Tate Burchfield, Staff WriterApril 10, 2024
There+are+already+several+existing+rail+options+in+Austin+offered+by+CapMetro%2C+such+as+their+%E2%80%9CPark+and+Rides%E2%80%9D+offered+throughout+the+city.+The+Park+%26+Ride+located+at+the+South+Congress+Transit+Center+is+off+of+Ben+White+Boulevard+and+provides+rail+and+bus+options+for+riders.+However%2C+the+center+can+only+accommodate+61+commuters.
Tate Burchfield / Hilltop Views
There are already several existing rail options in Austin offered by CapMetro, such as their “Park and Rides” offered throughout the city. The Park & Ride located at the South Congress Transit Center is off of Ben White Boulevard and provides rail and bus options for riders. However, the center can only accommodate 61 commuters.

The Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has recently filed a plea to the District Court of Travis County for the judge to overturn the Project Connect tax rate and bonds which were voted into effect in 2020. Paxton has challenged the legality of the tax rate after the city’s non-profit liaison Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) filed for an expressed statement from the court on their eligibility to borrow loans. The contentious Project Connect is in serious jeopardy if Paxton’s challenge is approved by the courts, because it will demolish the entire funding mechanism for the project: property taxes are the only way for the ATP to get the substantial capital necessary to apply for local and federal grants. 

In previous cases where Paxton has challenged Texas Transit, they have primarily failed — such as his lawsuit against Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. However, even if Texas courts have a propensity to side with transit, Paxton’s case has incredibly solid legal foundations, such as the Texas Government Code. Because of this, it is possible that Project Connect will have to seriously restructure after this lawsuit if it hopes to continue its operations.

However, even if Project Connect gets struck down, this does not spell the end of transit in Austin. There are many options for the city to expand equitable transit, such as providing reduced transit fare for certain individuals and expanded bus routes.

Paxton’s plea is the latest legal action in a series of several legal matters surrounding the proposed transit plan in Austin. Principally, it follows an opinion written in 2023 by the attorney general and a lawsuit filed by the restaurant Dirty Martin’s. Although a majority of Austin voters approved the 21% increase in property taxes, the dissension against the project also originated from Austinites.

In the lawsuit filed by Dirty Martin’s, a longstanding Austin business, and other plaintiffs, they cited that the project has broken their “Contract With The Voters” which was set up with Proposition A. 

As a legal argument, I find this dubious, as it would implicate every decision done on the part of the city towards its citizens. There has been a wealth of failed civic projects in every U.S. City, and projects which have had to take dramatic shifts. Democracy is a contract made between the government and its constituents that has been in place for hundreds of years. Because of this, it is irrational to issue a lawsuit whenever a government agency does not work in the way you want, as this would open the floodgates for any group to sue when the government pursues an initiative that they find disagreeable. Instead, change can be initiated by directly communicating with one’s representatives, and, if there is a lack of action still, a potential recall of these officials.

Additionally, their lawsuit references the Texas Tax Code, which outlines what Maintenance and Operation Taxes can be used for. Per Texas Tax Code’s Chapter 26 Section 16, “maintenance and operations means any lawful purpose other than debt service for which a taxing unit may spend property tax revenues.” However, in Paxton’s plea, he has a much larger legal ground for his argumentation. In the plea, Paxton references the Texas Government Code and its subchapter on “Expedited Declaratory Judgements.” Specifically, he calls into question the status of ATP to be an issuer of bonds. Based on the criterion he has listed in his plea, Paxton has stated that there is no legal ground for the processes that city officials wish to go about.

“Neither ATP nor the City of Austin, therefore, is an “issuer” of the bonds under the plain meaning of the EDJA statute, and this court lacks jurisdiction over this suit,” he stated in the court filing.

If Project Connect is unable to issue bonds, it will be unable to secure funds the way it initially intended. This is because the project requires “high upfront costs” in terms of construction and land acquisition. Even if half of the $7.1 billion budget is meant to be “supported by Federal grants and commitments,” that still leaves around $4 billion left to be paid by the City of Austin. A price tag footed by the taxpayers.

For a project meant to be for the benefit of Austinities, the actions by the State and city seem to have left out the voices of the citizens from the beginning. If Austin voters had been informed of the potential risk of Project Connect being challenged directly by the state, these voters might have demanded a more secure method of funding. 

Though the pleas and lawsuits have certainly caused a headache for the city officials listed as defendants in the cases, the true losers of the cases are Austin’s citizens who will potentially lose the proposed light rail system that their tax dollars were to be allocated towards. As politicians fight in the Travis County District Court, 800,000 Austin citizens lack access to rapid transportation in a city with growing congestion and abysmal parking. 

If Project Connect’s funding mechanisms get struck down in court, Austinites must urge their council members and city officials to push for better CapMetro programs. There is a wealth of opportunity for transit in the city beyond light rail systems, such as expanded bus routes.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Breakfast tacos are one of the best things to come out of Texas. They are one of the many things I miss about my home state.
OPINION: What I miss most about home while living abroad
New Max docuseries “Quiet On Set” highlights the dark aspects behind the sets of popular Nickelodeon TV shows. Former child actors and Nickelodeon employees come forth and speak about the abuse and toxicity they endured during their time working on set.
OPINION: Documentary exposes Nickelodeon, sheds light on the disappointing lack of protection for child stars
The crash occurred on 2751 W. Texas 21, a two-laned country road in Bastrop, as the kids and teachers were coming back from a field trip to the zoo. The bus was hit head on by a cement truck that swerved out of its respective lane and into the opposite lane the bus was traveling in.
OPINION: All school buses should have seat belts
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.
OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
More in Viewpoints
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
Junior Marc Taylor has been pushing for a chosen name system since his freshman year, founding St. Edward’s Trans Wellness Organization in the process. He hopes by the time he graduates next spring systems and procedures are fully implemented, easily allowing students to use chosen names at St. Edward’s wherever legal names are not required.
OPINION: The lack of a comprehensive name-change policy is detrimental to transgender students
Is Kanye West the king of sampling or a musical vulture leeching from other artists’ work? With his controversies of copyright infringement surrounding the release of the album, I’d venture to say West believes he’s untouchable. My argument: just make a new beat.
OPINION: Kanye is the ultimate music "vulture"
According to Sephora, the stores “top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.
OPINION: Sephora incident sheds light on racial tensions
In 2024 AAA games have been overwhelmed by recent releases by smaller studios. Taking into perspective how the AAA studios have dominated the video game industry, it makes you wonder what’s changed.
OPINION: Is 2024 the year of unexpected success, face-first flops?
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Oscars nominees symbols – try to guess which drawing corresponds with which movie!
OPINION: My predictions for the 96th Oscar's ceremony
As a result of this ruling, several clinics providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments across Alabama have halted services, unsure of how to proceed. IVF treatments require the fertilization of several eggs and placing one or more eggs into the uterus.
OPINION: Roe v. Wade ruling paved way for Alabama’s harmful IVF decision
“HELLDIVERS 2” is an online cooperative shooter game recently released by Arrowhead Game Studios.
OPINION: Are you doing your part for “HELLDIVERS 2” (or are the servers stopping you, too)?
Pictured above are Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Peter Lawford who were members of the informal Rat Pack. The Rat Pack is a legendary group of performers consisting of several actors and singers of the 1950s. None of these three singers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- not even in the “early influences” category.
OPINION: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s newest nominations are fueled by profit
Since 2016, there have been persistent conspiracies by Russian operatives against American democracy. While initially they were only theories, information about Project Lathka and Russian involvement has brought credence to the suspicions.
OPINION: Putin’s statements on upcoming election warn of potential Russian interference
Artists like Smino, Amaarae and Teezo Touchdown are some of the most cutting-edge musicians of the decade.
OPINION: Eight artists to listen to in celebration of Black History Month
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *