SEU students discuss political involvment in light of November elections

Though St. Edward’s is a liberal arts university, clubs like YCT offer a space for conservative students to come together. YCT has chapters all over the US.

With a presidential election coming up and local elections currently underway, politics are on many people’s minds, but what do people specifically within the St. Edward’s community think about today’s political climate, and what are some ways they get involved in politics?

Assistant professor of political science at St. Edward’s, David Thomason says, “Students here at St. Edward’s are a lot more aware and engaged than some people give college students credit for.”

Thomason teaches several classes in political science but is also involved in Texas politics.

Mike Bloomberg has opened a campaign office right across the street from St. Edward’s on South Congress Avenue, showing that it isn’t hard to be politically aware as a student at St. Edward’s.

With all of the news surrounding politics and the upcoming presidential elections, students share how they stay informed.

Senior biology major Eduardo Castellanos explains that his involvement in politics has increased in light of the upcoming national election.

“I really engage most during the presidential elections. I try to keep my distance from politics as it can be stressful to think about,” Castellanos says.

Castellanos says he has been able to pick which candidate from his party he wants to support during the election based on the recent Democratic debates. He mentions that watching the debates has also helped educate him on political events such as voting.

“As my party candidates are debating on stage, I have taken the time to see where I fit and who I trust most. By watching these events, I have been able to get specific notifications in regards to voting dates, primary debates, caucuses, and other current events in politics,” Castellanos says.

Aside from staying engaged by watching the debates, Castellanos mentions what other resources he uses to stay involved in politics.

“I have two different news applications that show me daily news, the Washington Post and News on Apple. These applications prepare the top 10 news stories for the day with a section on politics. These apps also give you instant notifications when breaking news is happening, which is important. I also use social media as that is our president’s primary way of communication,” Castellanos says.

Other students like to stay involved by being a member of a club, such as Peter Seferian, senior philosophy major and chairman of the Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) chapter here at St. Edward’s. He says the goal of YCT at St. Edwards is to “provide the campus with an outlet for the conservative point of view.”

Apart from organizing events with YCT, Seferian is currently campaigning for Republican candidate Aaron Reitz, who is running for the State Representative seat in House District 47 for Travis County.

Seferian says, “YCT often organizes ways for [members] to campaign for candidates like Reitz,” which is how members of YCT stay involved in today’s political process.