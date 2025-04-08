The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Catholic Charities of Central Texas’ “Know Your Rights” Workshop Offers Immigration Insights Amid Policy Changes

Nicole Williams-Quezada, InternApril 8, 2025
Nicole Williams-Quezada / Hilltop Views
During the Know Your Rights workshop, Karen Green of Catholic Charities of Central Texas presents a slide explaining different immigration statuses. The presentation breaks down the spectrum from undocumented persons (those with expired visas or who entered without permission) to visa holders (both immigrant and non-immigrant categories), legal permanent residents (including conditional status) and U.S. citizens.

In an intimate setting at St. Edward’s University’s Carter Auditorium, Catholic Charities of Central Texas’s Department of Justice accredited representative Karen Green provided critical immigration information to a small group of attendees.

The workshop, organized through the university’s Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence, created a conversational atmosphere where students could ask questions and receive practical guidance about current immigration policies and rights.

Green detailed several significant developments in immigration policy. She explained that changes to expedited removal now primarily target individuals who have been in the United States for less than two years, emphasizing the importance of maintaining documentation that proves residence duration.

“Proving you’ve been here for two years requires creative documentation from doctors, schools, bills — anything that creates a packet showing your presence,” Green said, noting this documentation serves as an essential defense against expedited removal.

Green also addressed the controversial Alien Registration requirement scheduled to take effect April 11. Based on the Alien Registration Act of 1940, this rule would require non-citizens present in the United States longer than 30 days to register with the government. However, Green noted there is already litigation against this act underway.

“There’s already litigation and lawsuits being filed about this,” Green said, suggesting that while the registration system appears on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website, no one is required to register until the effective date — if the requirement survives legal challenges.

During the workshop, Green offered practical guidance on interacting with immigration officials. She explained that individuals are only obligated to provide their name and date of birth when questioned, and emphasized that immigration officials need a judicial warrant signed by a judge — not merely an administrative “warrant for arrest of an alien” — to legally enter someone’s home.

“ICE officials may say random things to trick people into complying,” Green said, advising attendees to request officials slide warrants under the door for verification before opening it.

For those concerned about detention, Green offered advice for what to do if detained: “If arrested, don’t pay the bond.” She explained that paying criminal bonds often leads to immediate transfer to immigration detention centers, whereas remaining in local custody allows time for a public defender to be assigned and potentially have charges dropped.

Toward the end of the session, Erica Zamora, the university’s Director of the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence, reiterated St. Edward’s resources for students needing immigration legal assistance.

“If you say you’re from St. Edward’s and you’re wanting to access the fund through Catholic Charities for legal aid fees, you’ll receive priority,” Zamora said, while emphasizing that students must answer callback phone calls from Catholic Charities representatives. 

“We can see that the toolkit has been accessed over 500 times,” she said, indicating strong student interest in these resources.

Green recommended several advocacy organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas: ACLU Texas, Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas Immigration Law Council for additional support. She also mentioned the Austin Sanctuary Network’s accompaniment program, which pairs volunteers with individuals attending immigration check-ins or court dates.

“Nationwide, people know their rights,” Green said. “Silence works — that is working.” This simple observation emphasized how basic knowledge of constitutional rights has helped many navigate difficult encounters with immigration officials.

The workshop concluded with personalized guidance, including referring a student seeking guardianship over younger siblings to appropriate legal resources, highlighting the responsive nature of the session to participants’ specific needs.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas continues to offer immigration legal services at significantly lower costs than private attorneys, with consultations available to St. Edward’s students through a special arrangement with the university.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Students Lily Grant and Elon Parker have created an American Sign Language (ASL) club on campus to encourage fellow students to become more involved in the process of trying to get ASL to become a foreign language credit. Parker and Grant have expressed concerns in regards to the fact that St. Edward’s has a lot of students come into the school with ASL credits that are not able to be used towards language credits, but instead towards special topics credits.
American Sign Language club pushes for subject to be foreign language credit
SGA candidates for senate, vice president and president discuss their visions for campus improvement during the debate, discussing student organization funding, dining hall concerns and shared governance. Voting is open until April 2 at 8 p.m.
Student Government Association candidates debate on key issues ahead of election
Students watching the SGA funding requests during the meeting. Meetings are every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the St. Andre Multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 26, 2025
Doug Martin of the Cherokee culture group (left) gestures while speaking with Roy Johnson, campus sustainability coordinator and arborist, at the Cherokee corn celebration on March 8.
Cherokee corn celebration brings Indigenous culture to the campus garden, food forest
Molly McPherson shares insights into her PR job in crisis communication with St. Edward’s faculty and students. “You have to have thick skin. You have to have integrity. You have to have character.”
Fear, Fallout and Fixes: Molly McPherson breaks down crisis communication strategy
President Montserrat Fuentes gave her annual University Address at the Student Government Association meeting.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 12, 2025
More in News / Campus News
Macy Zander, Luke Metzger and Sean Winn were all a part of a panel held by the Kozmetsky Center here at St. Edward’s. The panel was meant to allow students to hear some solutions to the issue of single-use plastic, rather than just hearing about the problem.
Kozmetsky Center holds panel about the politics of plastic
With all of the wide-ranging orders from President Trump, Hilltop Views reporters Nicole Williams-Quezada and Raveena Devjee had a round table talk with Lisa Kirkpatrick, Erika Zamora and Gwen Schuler to gain more clarity and insight into what this means for the university and how these policies and actions may affect St. Edward’s students.
Q&A: St. Edward's University admin speak on impact of changing Title IX, Immigration, DEI policies
The Munday Library lounge hosted the Kozmetsky Center’s first of its kind “Civic Entrepreneurs in Austin” event. Students and guests also earned food truck vouchers for engaging with presenters.
Kozmetsky Center showcase highlights student-led community projects in Austin
The Health and Counseling Center’s outreach initiatives include informational displays with resources ranging from 'What is Counseling?' guides to faculty mental health support materials.
A guide to mental health resources on the hilltop
Faculty members from St. Edward's University's new nursing program look on as a student receives her white coat during the inaugural White Coat Ceremony. The historic event, held in Jones Auditorium, marks the beginning of clinical training for the university's first-ever nursing cohort.
St. Edward's inaugural nursing cohort dons white coats in historic ceremony
The 2024 Homecoming parade kicked off on Nov. 2, with multiple organizations on campus showcasing their school spirit.
Hilltopper community displays school spirit, pride at annual homecoming celebration
About the Contributor
Nicole Williams-Quezada
Nicole Williams-Quezada, Intern
Nicole Williams-Quezada or “Nicky”, is a senior writing and rhetoric major with a concentration in journalism, digital media and a minor in political science. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, this is her second semester writing for “Hilltop Views,” where she looks forward to engaging more deeply with the campus community through storytelling. She currently writes for Tribeza magazine and Austin Vida, covering local restaurants, nonprofits, and sustainability initiatives across Austin. Nicky loves exploring the intersection of culture and community, bringing her bicultural perspective to every story she tells.