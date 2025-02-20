The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Kozmetsky Center showcase highlights student-led community projects in Austin

Nicole Williams-Quezada, InternFebruary 19, 2025
Nicole Williams-Quezada / Hilltop Views
The Munday Library lounge hosted the Kozmetsky Center’s first of its kind “Civic Entrepreneurs in Austin” event. Students and guests also earned food truck vouchers for engaging with presenters.

St. Edward’s University students demonstrated their commitment to civic engagement through a display of community-focused projects at the Kozmetsky Center’s inaugural showcase on Feb. 11. The “Civic Entrepreneurs in Austin” event, held in the Munday Library lounge, featured documentary-style films, research presentations and technological solutions aimed at strengthening connections between the university and the broader Austin community.

“I’m more excited about this event than any other event that we’ve done at the Kozmetsky Center because it shows what it’s really about,” said David Thomason, the program’s director. “It’s about what you’re doing and the difference that you’re making.”

The showcase marked a significant departure from traditional academic presentations, emphasizing hands-on student involvement in addressing local issues. Projects emerged from various initiatives, including a newly launched Kozmetsky Fellows program, which pairs students with faculty mentors to develop Austin-focused research and community projects.

Student documentaries screened in the background while attendees collected signatures from presenters – part of the showcase’s interactive format that Thomason praised as being more exciting than “just going to a panel and listening to somebody.” (Nicole Williams-Quezada / Hilltop Views)

Among the highlighted works was “Untold Austin,” a series of documentary films created by English majors exploring lesser-known narratives about the city. These stories covered various topics, from bus ridership experiences to the Texas School for the Deaf’s impact on the community.

Alyssa Rodriguez’s film project titled “Embracing Silence,” explored the Texas School for the Deaf’s (TSD) role in the city. Rodriguez, who is hard of hearing herself, shared personal insights about the need for greater awareness and inclusion of the Deaf community in Austin.

“A lot of people don’t know that they have people from toddler age to adults living there, and it’s helping them integrate,” Rodriguez said.

Jacob Zivin’s bus ridership project offered a unique perspective on Austin’s public transportation system. Through interviews conducted at the St. Edward’s bus stop, Zivin collected stories that went beyond typical transit narratives. 

“I grew up taking the bus in Austin, so I’m very passionate about the bus,” Zivin said. “My biggest takeaway was discovering the message as I progressed and the importance of stories for paying attention to different perspectives.”

International relations was also explored through projects examining Austin’s growing global connections. Students in the “Localizing Global Politics” course, supported by Kozmetsky, investigated economic partnerships and cultural exchanges between Austin and Asian countries, particularly focusing on relations with Japan and South Korea. This work was inspired by Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent visits to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, examining how international politics shapes local communities.

Fuentes (left) with members of the VRSITY app development team at the showcase. The app was born after the students’ struggles to find community their freshman year. “That’s a hard journey,” John Dial, part of the VRSITY team, said. “Not for everyone.” (Nicole Williams-Quezada / Hilltop Views)

The event also featured innovative technical solutions, including a new civic engagement app called “VRSITY,” designed to help students connect with campus organizations and community events. 

“When we came in as freshmen, there was a huge discrepancy … you didn’t really know which club or association to take part in,” said John Dial, one of the students on the VRSITY team. “You had to find it on your own.”

University President Montserrat Fuentes made an appearance at the event, emphasizing the importance of the student’s work.

“We are making Austin better because of you,” Fuentes told students, noting that their work would be recognized in upcoming proclamations from both the City of Austin and the Texas Legislature.

Looking ahead, the Kozmetsky Center plans to expand these showcases across campus in future semesters. The center also promotes continued student involvement through paid internships and community engagement programs, furthering St. Edward’s University’s commitment to fostering positive change in Austin through student-led initiatives.

About the Contributor
Nicole Williams-Quezada
Nicole Williams-Quezada, Intern
Nicole Williams-Quezada or “Nicky”, is a senior writing and rhetoric major with a concentration in journalism, digital media and a minor in political science. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, this is her second semester writing for "Hilltop Views," where she looks forward to engaging more deeply with the campus community through storytelling. She currently writes for Tribeza magazine and Austin Vida, covering local restaurants, nonprofits, and sustainability initiatives across Austin. Nicky loves exploring the intersection of culture and community, bringing her bicultural perspective to every story she tells.