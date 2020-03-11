‘Falling’ music video solidifies Harry Styles’ place in pop

We as a society are truly blessed to be living in the same era as Harry Styles. From his gender-fluid fashion style to his eclectic music production, Styles is changing what it means to be a modern-day rock star.

This all comes together perfectly in his new music video for “Falling.” Coming off the release of his album “Fine Line” back in December, this is the third video the singer has put out in support of the record.

The video opens with Styles sitting in an opulently decorated room as water starts to rush in, drenching him and the surrounding area. In true Styles’ fashion, he’s elegantly dressed in a sheer blue tunic and brown pants edged in lace.

As he delicately plays the piano, we’re met with the full force of his gaze as he belts out, “What am I now? What am I now?/What if I’m someone I don’t want around?/I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling.”

The video gives a glimpse of Styles at his most vulnerable. Though he’s never been one to shy away from breaking masculine stereotypes, it feels like we’re finally seeing his most exposed side. This is best illustrated as he finally succumbs to the water and screams, “I get the feeling that you’ll never need me again.”

The entire video is a work of art, similar to a Renaissance-era painting when we see the wide shot of him at the keys while fully submerged underwater. “Falling” is already the perfect ballad to sing along to, and now we have a stunning video to watch on repeat.