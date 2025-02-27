REVIEW: Inhaler’s new album Open Wide is the cause of my death

Inhaler’s new album, Open Wide, pushes genre boundaries, leaving you wondering — what exactly is the style of this album? But honestly, I’m here for it.

If you’re unfamiliar with Inhaler, let me introduce you to the incredible world you’ve been missing out on. Inhaler is an alternative (and sometimes indie rock) band from Dublin, Ireland. Formed in 2012, the group consists of lead singer Elijah Hewson, lead guitarist Josh Jenkinson, bassist Robert Keating and drummer Ryan McMahon.

The opening track, “Eddie in the Darkness,” acts as a gateway drug into this whirlwind of an album. Channeling the punk-rock energy of 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2016 era, the song offers a casual yet electric sonic experience. Hewson’s lyrics, “Got a little heartless, heartless / For too long / He’s headed where the dark is / I’ll make a mess of it / I’m with Eddie in the darkness,” capture a youthful spirit and the struggles of being young today. It’s no surprise that this song is a fan favorite: it resonates deeply. The real question is: Who is Eddie? And should we be worried?

From punk rock, the album switches to an almost ’80s-inspired sound with “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah).” And yes, you will catch me jumping straight to this song. The production is so upbeat and fresh — it feels like a perfect spring day, with flowers blooming and birds chirping, all set to the sound of Eli Hewson’s voice. Enough said.

The tracklist continues with “Your House” (a banger) and “A Question of You” (also a banger). But everything takes a turn after the album’s title track, “Open Wide.” There’s a noticeable genre shift, even if the indie rock foundation remains. The vibes? Different. My complaints? None whatsoever.

Now, let’s talk about “The Charms” and “X-Ray.” These are my songs. Nobody likes them as much as I do.

First of all, “The Charms” is the perfect blend of rock and pop. It kicks off with the lyrics “Scene one / Started with a girl and her gun,” depicting a fierce, untouchable maneater, and I couldn’t ask for anything more. The way the guitar complements Hewson’s vocals and how the bass and drums mesh harmoniously proves my point: this might just be the best song on the album. I will be on the floor if they ever play this one live.

And then there’s “X-Ray,” a song that has changed my life (not to be dramatic or anything). The opening guitar riffs have a bluesy edge reminiscent of Hozier and Greta Van Fleet — two artists I adore, so obviously this is my favorite song. The grunge-like delivery of “I will chain myself to your soul” in the bridge? Yeah, that got me. And don’t even get me started on the outro — acting as a final resolution that perfectly complements the yearning in the lyrics— I’m crying actual tears.

Inhaler has an incredibly bright future ahead. With their talent and growing recognition, success in the music industry is inevitable. As for me? I’m terrified (in the best way) to see them in March for their Austin show. One thing’s for sure: I won’t make it out alive. It’s been real, guys.

This album is five out of five goats.