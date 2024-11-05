The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Students learn real-world public relations skills through Groovy Goat Music Festival

Nicole Williams Quezada, ReporterNovember 4, 2024
Nicole Williams Quezada / Hilltop Views
Students from Dr. Nancy Salisbury’s Public Relations for Non-Profit class gather at the SEU letters on campus. These communication majors have spent the semester planning every aspect of the upcoming Groovy Goat Music Festival, from social media promotion to event logistics, gaining hands-on experience in non-profit event management.

The Groovy Goat Music Festival will return to the Hilltop on Nov. 8. As more than an opportunity to support local artists, this festival celebrates months of hands-on work by communication students, who have transformed their classroom into a real-world Public Relations (PR) agency.

Now in its second iteration since its 2022 debut, the Groovy Goat Music Festival promises more than an afternoon of live music, concessions and entertainment. It’s an experiential learning opportunity for students in Dr. Nancy Salisbury’s Public Relations for Non-Profit class, where theory meets practice in organizing a full-scale community event.

“It’s really cool to have a say in how you want your event to run and getting that experience in running the event,” Emily Pesina, who serves as both a member of the student organization outreach team and one of the festival’s performers, said. “We’re actually working alongside two non-profit organizations, giving us real experience in the field.”

The festival, scheduled next Friday from 2-7 p.m. on Andre Lawn in front of Trustee Hall, will bring together an eclectic mix of local talent. The lineup features student performers like Pesina, whose piano-driven sound draws inspiration from Flora Amargo and Queen, and Ruben Octavio, an Austin native and folk artist. They will share the stage with Alexi-8bit, a multi-instrumentalist known for her compelling voice and keyboard mastery, and Novus Rose, a four-piece band blending Latin, hip-hop and rock beats.

Behind the scenes, the class operates like a professional PR firm, divided into specialized teams that handle everything, from social media to event logistics. 

“We have representatives for campus organizations, offices on campus, concessions, apparel and social media,” Juan Diego Guerrero, member of the publicity team, said “Everyone has different roles but we’re all working toward the same goal.”

The festival’s name carries special significance – GOAT stands for “Growing Opportunities in Austin, Texas,” reflecting its partnership with local non-profits, Side by Side Kids, which provides after-school care for underprivileged youth, and Fruitful Commons, an organization supporting community gardens.

A student adds to the growing number of Groovy Goat Music Festival flyers across campus bulletin boards, part of the marketing campaign to build excitement among the St. Edward’s community. Student-designed posters are just one of the ways the class is spreading the word about the November 8th festival, through face-to-face outreach and campus engagement. (Nicole Williams Quezada / Hilltop Views)

Campus outreach coordinator Deysi Martinez Perez emphasizes the festival’s broader mission. 

“We want students to come and have fun in a cozy, fall festival atmosphere,” Martinez Perez said. “But we’re also learning how to plan events for nonprofits who typically work with smaller budgets.”

Students mention that communication has been one of the biggest challenges. “It’s tough because everyone has different ideas,” Pesina said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and we all have to agree on one thing.”

Visitors to the free festival can expect live performances, games, raffles and free food, with additional concessions available for purchase – funds from which go to the affiliated nonprofits. Student organizations will be present throughout the event, and attendees can enter a merchandise raffle featuring the Groovy Goat logo. Something to know: an emergency backup location has been secured in Jones Auditorium in case of rainy weather.

The Groovy Goat exemplifies how classroom learning can extend beyond textbooks and lectures. By organizing this event, students gain practical experience in budget management, team coordination and stakeholder communication – all while creating an engaging community event that supports local non-profit organizations.

