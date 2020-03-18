St. Edward’s administration provides housing updates to students amid COVID-19 spread

SEU students have been asked to move out of the dorms and apartments as soon as possible to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

St. Edward’s University President George Martin and Vice President of Student Affairs Lisa Kirkpatrick sent updated letters to students on March 18 stating that the university will suspend in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Online classes will commence instead in order to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). This news comes after the U.S. and Canada agreed to close their borders to “non-essential travel.”

Spring Break for St. Edward’s students has been extended to March 29 to give faculty time to adjust to the now-extended online instruction, which was originally set for March 23 to April 4. Resources to assist students in moving to online learning, including finding free or low-cost WiFi services, have been provided by the Office of Information Technology (OIT).

Students living on campus are asked to move out of on-campus residences by April 5 (this includes all residence halls as well as the Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights apartments). Residence life is asking that all students moving out bring a maximum of two people in order to comply with social distancing precautions. Only students who have been approved for emergency housing extensions will be allowed to stay on campus.

As for the cost of housing, students will receive housing credit for the remaining 40 days of the semester based on the original room rate. This will go towards their bill for either their current or future term, depending on how much the student owes. Graduating seniors with a negative account balance will receive their credit refund from the bursar’s office. The payment method for these students has yet to be specified.

This year’s Spring Commencement Ceremony has also been suspended. The university is currently working on alternative plans, including having a virtual ceremony and/or moving the traditional commencement to a later date.

Despite these drastic changes to the university experience, Martin ends his letter to students with a message of hope.

“Our community has endured fires, devastating tornadoes and other major disruptions in the past. Through reflective prayer, trust in Providence, and unfailing resolve fueled by the hope inspired by our Holy Cross mission, our St. Edward’s University community has emerged from each challenge stronger and better than before. We shall do so once again,” Martin says.

Students can submit general questions about university plans for the rest of the semester and any concerns they have about the process using the student concern form. For more information about on-campus housing closures, refer to the COVID-19 FAQ form.