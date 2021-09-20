Munday Library to stream Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 20-24, live interview with reporter James Barragan

The Munday Library will host the Texas Tribune Festival starting on Sep. 20th. Speakers will include prominent politicians and journalists.

The Munday Library will stream events from the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival this week, starting on Mon., Sept. 20. The aim of the festival is to create “a multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, headlined by names you already know alongside those you should.” Speakers will include many prominent political figures and journalists. Every event during the week will be streamed in the library and available for both students and professors at no cost.

David Thomason, a political science professor at St. Edward’s, will lead the discussion with Barragan. Thomason emphasizes the importance of student exposure to events like these. “I think this is a great opportunity because it ties students into the real world of political decisions and political actors,” Thomason said.”It exposes people and students to the actual world of politics.”

Each day will consist of a number of interviews and panels discussing both politics and journalism. A few highlights include the following:

Mon. Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Live Interview on Campus with James Barragan, Texas Tribune Reporter, on covering the Texas Legislature and Texas Politics

Tues. Sept 21 at 10a.m. to 10:30a.m.

The Democrats View of the 87th Texas Legislature

Wed. Sept 22 at 12p.m. to 12:30p.m.

Republicans View of the 87th Texas Legislature

Thurs. Sept 23 at 12p.m. to 12:30p.m.

​​Interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Fri. Sept 24 at 2p.m. to 2:30p.m.

Interview with Beto O’Rourke

This is the second virtual Texas Tribune Fest and St. Edward’s has provided a unique opportunity for its student body. This is a chance for aspiring journalists and politicians to gain direct exposure to their fields.