Hispanic Heritage Month shines a light on struggles Latinx face due to COVID-19

Many of St. Edward’s Hispanic students fear their safety as a large demographic affected by the virus. Monarchs on the Hilltop is dedicated to creating a safe and inclusive community for undocumented students & students from mixed-status families as they cope with the pandemic.

Sept. 15 marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a month that highlights the accomplishments of influential Hispanic-Americans and celebrates different cultures and traditions. Since its establishment in 1989, Hispanic Heritage Month is usually a time of Latine pride. However, due to the disproportionate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Hispanic communities, many are struggling to celebrate this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized that many minorities are more at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to racial disparities and social inequities. The CDC reported that Hispanic and Latino populations are almost three times as likely to get COVID-19 than their white, non-hispanic counterparts, almost five times as likely to be hospitalized and 1.1 times more likely to die. These statistics quantify the health disparities, but Hispanic-Americans are struggling with more than just their health.

A recent Harvard poll recorded in four major U.S cities that “serious financial problems are… reported by majorities of Latino households,” due to COVID-19. Many Hispanic families have lost their savings, struggle with paying bills and can’t afford medical treatment. The study identified Houston as one of the major cities where Hispanics have struggled the most.

In Texas, Latinos make up almost 40% of the population but account for almost half the COVID-19 deaths in the state. In Austin and Travis county there have been over 400 deaths due to COVID-19, and half of those deaths were from the Hispanic community. Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading COVID-19 expert, says that these numbers are both “stunning and depressing.” Many Hispanic students are now vulnerable and scared during a time where they are usually celebrating their heritage.

Abril Gurrola is the vice president of Monarchs on the Hilltop, an on-campus organization that focuses on providing a safe, inclusive environment for all undocumented and mixed-status students of all ethnicities, including Hispanics. Gurrola joined Monarchs because she admired the push to provide resources and a support system for vulnerable students, but quarantine brought many uncertainties for both students and the group.

Gurrola recounted the anxiety that many members and students faced at the height of quarantine, over fears of getting sick due to being essential workers and of losing jobs. Gurrola personally worried about her family’s health and maintaining a steady stream of income during the pandemic.

“These members are my friends. It was difficult to hear so many…[go] through with this,” she said. Despite the disruption, Monarchs on the Hilltop still persisted.

“We’ve tried to become more active in addressing what’s happening…we share a lot of the announcements that United We Dream comes out with…to ensure the community stays educated,” Gurrola said. In quarantine they partnered with SEU Diversity and Inclusion for a summer webinar series about undocumented communities during COVID. They are still planning virtual events and plan to organize with organizations such as BSA and It’s On Us. They will also host wellness gatherings starting in October.

Despite this reality, many groups like Monarchs on the Hilltop are attempting to make a difference. In Austin, the Facebook group Ayuda is a community delivery service that provides the Hispanic and Latine communities with vital supplies. St. Edward’s University also offers student emergency support services during this time.

For more information, contact Monarchs on the Hilltop through Twitter, Instagram or email.