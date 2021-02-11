Safe and socially distanced ways to celebrate Black History Month this February

Black History Month lasts all of February as a way to remember African diaspora. The first celebration of Black History Month in the U.S. was in 1970.

This Black History Month, Hilltop Views is providing readers with the best ways to not only celebrate the month, but to learn more about it too. While large gatherings are out of the books this year, there are still many ways to safely celebrate and educate oneself through virtual and socially distanced events.

Stream “Miss Juneteenth” on Amazon Prime

Gather a few friends and family this February to awe over Channing Godfrey Peoples’ film “Miss Juneteenth.” The film, officially selected by Sundance 2020 and SXSW 2020, follows single mom Turquoise Jones who was once crowned Miss Juneteenth. Hoping for a beautiful life as a beauty queen, Jones’ life takes a different turn, and she is now attempting to fix things through her daughter, whom she hopes is also crowned Miss Juneteenth. Buy or rent the film here.

General Assembly: Celebrating Black in Tech

General Assembly, an education institution that teaches digital marketing, programming and coding and design, is “Celebrating Black in Tech” Feb. 9 from 12 p.m. to 1p.m. Join the virtual event to hear from some of the most legendary Black-owned businesses in Texas and find out how they got where they are today. The lineup includes CEO and Founder of The Mentor Method, Janice Omadeke and Notley Principal and Agave Fund partner Ethan Monreal-Jackson. Also instructing the event is Joy M. Hutton, a principal consultant at Joy of Consulting, Founder of on the go GLAM and Houston Digital Coach for Google. Joining the entrepreneurs is Tiffany Ricks, CEO of HacWare, an A.I. product that protects emails from getting hacked. To hear about their experiences and expertise, register here.

The ABC’s of Black History

The author that brought you “B is for Beautiful, Brave, and Bright!” (a New York Times Bestseller) brings you “The ABC’s of Black History.” Austin’s BookPeople is hosting both the author and illustrator of the new book, Rio Cortez and Lauren Semmer, at a virtual event on Feb. 11 at 4:00 p.m. Purchase the book and follow along during the Zoom event that introduces the creators as they share their new book, which teaches Black history through each letter of the alphabet. Each book purchase comes with a signed bookplate. Register here.

BSA’s Black Talent Night

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, join St. Edward’s Black Student Alliance in Carter Auditorium as they host Black Talent Night. Support students as they express themselves through spoken word, rapping and singing. Sign up here to join the socially distanced event.

Black History Month Mini Film Festival

Drive on up to UT Austin’s Main Mall on Feb. 18 to watch films by Black creators. Hosted by UT’s African-American Culture Club, this free event provides chairs, blankets and packaged food for viewers to relax and watch the creations. Social distancing is enforced and masks are required. Get your free tickets here.

Virtual Book Buzz: Black History Month

Join the Pflugerville Public Library on Feb. 25 for a virtual event to learn about the latest and greatest books written by Black authors. Register early and receive a book box via curbside pickup at the library prior to the event. Choose your top three favorite genres and librarians will match you with new books by Black authors. Register here for the Book Buzz and get your box!