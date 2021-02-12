Safe, socially distanced date ideas this Valentine’s Day

Zilker Park near downtown Austin is great place to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other. During a pandemic, it’s difficult to find safe ways to celebrate.

Valentine’s Day in the age of COVID-19 means more creativity when it comes to dating. Having trouble finding COVID safe ideas for Valentine’s Day? Here is a list of ideas to help you be with the ones you love on this special day.

Ladybird Lake

Get out on the lake for some paddleboarding and kayaking. There are plenty of marinas around Ladybird to choose from. Remember to bring hand sanitizer and some sunscreen and try not to fall in!

Art Installation or Museum

Austin is full of art to experience! Whether you’re taking artsy photos in front of the many beautiful graffiti walls or visiting a museum, there’s plenty of captivation to choose from. Mesmerize is an interactive exhibit that offers an expansion of thinking from a new perspective.

Downtown

There’s nothing like a romantic late night stroll downtown to look at the city lights. Lime and Bird scooters are all over the place as well and are a great option for COVID-safe fun.

Dining

Austin is a food-filled city. Check out its diverse cuisine with the people you care about. There are many options for dining outdoors as well to be COVID-conscious. Lucky Robot even has swings to eat on as a unique addition to their already incredible food.

Park

There are dozens of parks in the downtown Austin area! Try Zilker for a perfect Valentine’s Day picnic. Bring a frisbee, a blanket and any pets you have. Going at sunset provides a beautiful view of the city. Watch the bats flying out from underneath the Congress Avenue bridge just after dark.

Shopping

Take a short drive to The Domain or Barton Creek Mall to buy some gifts for your significant other. If you’re going to The Domain be sure to stop by the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller, open on Sundays only from 10am-2pm, to get some fresh produce and support local businesses.

Drive-In Movie

Want to watch a movie and stargaze at the same time? There are many options for drive-in theaters in the Austin area to choose from making a beautiful romantic night out. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive In theater, Doc’s Drive in Theatre, and The Ultimate Drive-In theater are all great options close to home.

Camping

Inks Lake and McKinney Falls State Parks offer a fun weekend getaway for those who love the outdoors. Both have COVID-safe hiking and swimming options on their trails and in their natural springs.

Aquarium

Bring a mask and visit the Austin Aquarium with your significant other to see some marine life. There are many restaurants around for dining afterwards, making for a perfect Valentine’s Day evening.