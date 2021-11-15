Review: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is once again a smash hit

The long-awaited re-recorded “Red” album from Taylor Swift has finally arrived. After its first release in 2012, the 30-song tracklist with a running time of 2 hours and 10 minutes evokes strong feelings of nostalgia among fans.

While I’d prefer to start with “State of Grace,” the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is the album’s MVP. The song is a continuation of the original; it is epic, and it will even be featured in a Swift-directed short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

The song, however, is a greater work of art than the original, delving further into Swift’s anguish with lyrics like “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes / I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age” and “And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? / Just between us, did the love affair maim you too?” discussing the post-breakup feelings of rage and sadness.

Taylor’s renditions of “Red,” “The Lucky One,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” ooze a mature version of the original songs, enhancing an already immaculate CD. Songs like “Better Man,” originally performed by Little Big Town but written by Swift, were added to the album as new additions; but Swift’s rendition of the song removes the country sound and replaces it with an acoustic-pop version that tugs at the soul.

The album features artists such as Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers duetted with Swift on “Nothing New,” with lines like “How can a person know everything at 18 / But nothing at 22?” hitting close to home. “Everything Has Changed” and “Run,” both by Sheeran, demonstrate how these artists and friends contribute to each other’s art and bounce off their nostalgic friendship feelings.

Taylor’s version of “Red” reintroduces classics like “22,” “The Moment I Knew” and “I Almost Do,” all while taking you on a journey of heartbreak and self-discovery that everyone can connect to.

It’s a full circle moment to be re-discovering “Red” nine years after its initial release. Even if you aren’t a Swift fan, you probably can relate to at least one of her songs.

There are no dry eyes when listening to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and even while listening to the pop smash “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” you’ll feel a sense of youthful nostalgia that you haven’t felt in a long time. It’s a liberating sensation to have an album that expresses both acceptance and heartbreak, and only Taylor Swift has been able to do so in her version of “Red,” which will live on for generations.

Rating: 5 goats out of 5