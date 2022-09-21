University ranks in top ten best regional college for fourth year in a row

The front steps of Main Building at St. Edward’s University. “We are making a priority to gain recognition, distinction and promote our hilltop talent to enhance the institutional reputation and credibility,” university president Montse Fuentes said.

St. Edward’s University was recently announced as the No.8 Best Regional University in the West by the U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News and World Report has included St. Edward’s in its Best Colleges list for the past 20 years. For the fourth year in a row, the university has appeared in the top ten of this category.

The university holds top ten spots in other rankings, including No.4 in the Best College for Veterans and No.6 in the Best Undergraduate Teaching Program. It also appeared in categories of Social Mobility and A+ Schools for B Students.

“The placement is a function of how the university is perceived by others, as well as our ability to ensure the success of our students,” university president Montserrat “Monste” Fuentes said.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, a number of factors go into ranking, including graduation rates, financial resources, peer assessments and alumni giving.

“Our faculty and staff experience and dedication and our alumni engagement and commitment to St. Edward’s all contribute to the strength of our rankings,” Christie Campbell, vice president of marketing and communications, said. “Even more importantly, the strength of the university overall.”

“I was shocked,” sophomore Elena Butterfield said. “Most people I know have never heard of (us).”

Some newer students take pride in going to a top ten school.

“I feel lucky,” freshman Jeongmin Roh said. “(St. Edward’s) has such a positive and cheerful attitude.” However, other students believe the university is ranked too high. Freshman Jack Morris thinks that there are still areas for improvement, especially when it comes to the cafeteria and recreational wellness.

“The people here are amazing but at the same time I feel like we’re paying a lot of money,” Morris said.

Matthew Gerrets, student government’s vice president, attributes the university’s high ranking to incredible faculty, staff, university police department and students.

“It is really a combined campus effort that got us into the top ten,” he said.

With Strategic Plan 2027 (SP27) underway, the university expects a positive change in the rankings. According to Fuentes, this plan is paving the way towards higher distinction, prominence, vibrancy and student success.

“Big changes are coming to campus through (SP27) and all of them will only make St. Edward’s better,” Garrets said.