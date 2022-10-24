Here’s what you can expect this homecoming season

Topper poses alongside the Spring 2022 Royal Homecoming Court, with Royal’s Mary Elizabeth Buckle and Jae De Leon. Voting for this year’s Homecoming Royals will be open on Collegiatelink until midnight on Oct. 26.

St. Edward’s Homecoming 2022-23 will take place Oct. 22-29. In the past, homecoming has taken place in the spring semester, but the university has shifted it this year to honor a traditional fall celebration.

“Our upcoming fall homecoming is an exciting opportunity for the entire St. Edward’s University community, and I can’t wait to celebrate with you on the hilltop in late October,” President Fuentes said in an announcement email.

At homecoming, students and alumni will have the chance to celebrate their school spirit. It is a long-standing tradition to bring students, faculty and the community together, to take a break from the rigor of academic life and to gather and honor our shared community experience.

“Homecoming is a time for coming together for the greater good of something we all love: the Hilltop,” Assistant Director of Student Involvement, Abbie O’Neill, said. “It is a time to celebrate Hilltop pride that we see in pockets of everyday life and showcase it for family, friends, alumni and the entire community to see.”

Throughout the week, Hilltoppers will have the opportunity to express their school spirit in multiple events, including Casino Night, Topper Cup, Tailgating and the Homecoming Parade, a tradition which was brought back last homecoming season.

Traditional events, like SERVE 1 Day, board painting and Topper Trivia will make their return to the list of festivities this year. New events — like the “Home Run Derby” Topper Cup event and a haunted house — will make their debut, giving students a variety of options for how to spend the week.

Additionally, the weekend will host a variety of sports games. On Oct. 28, women’s soccer will face Texas Woman’s University at 4 p.m. The day after, Hilltopper sports teams will compete in the following games: men’s baseball vs.Temple College, women’s basketball vs. Blinn College, Mens Rugby vs. University of Houston, and men’s basketball vs. Angelo State University.

“Whether this is your first or last homecoming, there is something for everyone this year, and we are extremely excited to bring the campus to life,” O’Neill said.

Winners of the Topper Cup competition will be announced Oct. 28 during Casino Night, alongside the crowning of the members of the royal homecoming court, who will represent the university during the homecoming parade on Oct. 29.

“Student Involvement is looking to give students a chance to come together and celebrate their time on the Hilltop,” O’Neill said. “We have a really special campus, and students deserve a chance to celebrate that.”