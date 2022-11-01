University’s new on-campus clinic hosts open house

Those attending the opening house hang out in the lobby and enjoy snacks.

The Community Counseling Clinic hosted an open house during St. Edward’s homecoming celebrations on Oct. 29.

Dynetta Clark, the current director of the clinic, explained the reasoning behind this open house: exposure and awareness. The event gave stakeholders the opportunity to come ask questions about the facility. It also announced the availability of low- to no-cost counseling services for prospective clients and service organizations in the community.

“We would like to form relationships with various organizations to collaborate and work together to serve the community,” Clark said.

According to Clark, the facility officially launched in January 2020 but quickly transitioned into online-only services due to COVID-19. In-person counseling services became available earlier this semester.

“It is designed for brief therapy,” Clark said. “We have community partners that we refer to on an as-needed basis if (clients) want to continue.”

Located in East Hall, a former residence hall, the building has undergone renovations to accommodate the counseling clinic. With the inclusion of a conference room and children’s playroom, the former dorm rooms now act as offices to conduct counseling treatment.

Graduate students from the university pursuing a Master of Arts in Counseling provide these services under the supervision of licensed faculty. Each student is required to administer approximately 100 hours of treatment for the practicum component of the degree. Clark explained that students will be earning those hours at the clinic beginning in the spring.

Each office contains a camera to monitor each session. Counselors providing treatment also wear an earpiece to receive live feedback from their supervisors. Clark added that other students may spectate their peers providing treatment from the conference room, where screens can project live video feeds from any room.

“I have my students review their tapes, and I can provide feedback on the videos,” Clark said.

Services at this clinic are available to individuals, groups, children, couples and families in the surrounding Austin area. According to their web page, the clinic charges $15 for individuals and $20 for families but mentions flexibility with their costs.

“We do not turn anyone away due to their inability to pay,” Clark said.

The clinic is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m.