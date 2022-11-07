Campus furthers inclusive endeavors by organizing Gaelic Pagan ritual

Dorian Hardgrove (right) and Grace Hartung-Latham (left) share their interests and beliefs before the event officially began. Hardgrove hosted this celebratory ritual just before dusk to bring together fellow pagans to celebrate Samhain, though the event wasn’t exclusive to just pagans.
On the evening of Nov. 1, the Samhain Sumbel was hosted from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Claire Kolodzey Memorial Garden. Samhain is a Gaelic festival of the dead that marks the end of the harvest season into the beginning of winter. There’s an ancient notion that the veil between the realm of the dead and the living world is thinner, facilitating contact and communication with lost loved ones or ancestors. There are many ways to celebrate Samhain, and a Sumbel is one of them. It’s a ceremonial toasting that connects people to their ancestors, their community, and to a degree with themselves.
