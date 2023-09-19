MMNT gets ready for first production of the season

Mirari Porras / Hilltop Views Actors for “Antigonick” backstage in costume during a rehearsals for the show.

Mary Moody Northen Theatre’s production of “Antigonick” is set to premiere Sept. 21 and run until Oct. 1. “Antigonick” is a quick-paced contemporary spoof of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy Antigone. “Antigonick” revolves around principles of law and order, pride, love, family and justice.

Led by guest director Alex Bassiakou Shaw, the cast of “Antigonick” is working tirelessly to put on an incredible show. Junior Claire Lane is playing Antigone, the lead of the show. According to Lane, the character of Antigone “entails a lot of intense emotions and lots of screaming,” which is “pretty challenging but so rewarding.” Lane spends her time getting into character by listening to a hand crafted playlist she made of songs that remind her of the character.

One benefit unique to MMNT is their requirement for equity actors to be present in shows. Equity actors are actors that are in the actors equity union which provides actors safety and stability in their jobs. Many students enjoy the addition of an equity actor in their shows at St. Edward’s because they typically have valuable experience.

“Being able to work with equity actors has really helped me to grow as an actor,” senior Becca Jimenez, who is playing Nick, said. “Talking with and watching them there is always the opportunity to learn something new.”

Alongside the actors, the crew has been hard at work behind the scenes.

“(I have) learned so much about what it means to work in a professional environment,” freshman lighting crew member Erin Yarborough said.

Being on a crew requires a lot of time spent on the show and together. Sophomore Annika Roberts is working as one of four dressers for this production. Dressers ensure that the costumes look exactly how they are supposed to look going on stage.

“(It’s) one small part of a really big thing,” Roberts said. “It’s fulfilling to be in something so collaborative.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now online with a discount for students and staff to ensure everyone on campus has a chance to catch the show.





