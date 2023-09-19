The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

MMNT gets ready for first production of the season

Marlee Claes and Mirari PorrasSeptember 19, 2023
Actors+for+Antigonick+backstage+in+costume+during+a+rehearsals+for+the+show.
Mirari Porras / Hilltop Views
Actors for “Antigonick” backstage in costume during a rehearsals for the show.

Mary Moody Northen Theatre’s production of “Antigonick” is set to premiere Sept. 21 and run until Oct. 1. “Antigonick” is a quick-paced contemporary spoof of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy Antigone. “Antigonick” revolves around principles of law and order, pride, love, family and justice. 

Led by guest director Alex Bassiakou Shaw, the cast of “Antigonick” is working tirelessly to put on an incredible show. Junior Claire Lane is playing Antigone, the lead of the show. According to Lane, the character of Antigone “entails a lot of intense emotions and lots of screaming,” which is “pretty challenging but so rewarding.” Lane spends her time getting into character by listening to a hand crafted playlist she made of songs that remind her of the character. 

One benefit unique to MMNT is their requirement for equity actors to be present in shows. Equity actors are actors that are in the actors equity union which provides actors safety and stability in their jobs. Many students enjoy the addition of an equity actor in their shows at St. Edward’s because they typically have valuable experience. 

“Being able to work with equity actors has really helped me to grow as an actor,” senior Becca Jimenez, who is playing Nick, said. “Talking with and watching them there is always the opportunity to learn something new.”

Alongside the actors, the crew has been hard at work behind the scenes. 

“(I have) learned so much about what it means to work in a professional environment,” freshman lighting crew member Erin Yarborough said.

Being on a crew requires a lot of time spent on the show and together. Sophomore Annika Roberts is working as one of four dressers for this production. Dressers ensure that the costumes look exactly how they are supposed to look going on stage. 

“(It’s) one small part of a really big thing,” Roberts said. “It’s fulfilling to be in something so collaborative.” 

Tickets for the show are on sale now online with a discount for students and staff to ensure everyone on campus has a chance to catch the show. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The weekly senate meeting mets in a new designated space where students can gather and stay up the date with initiatives.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Sept. 25, 2023
Students and staff join inside the new dedicated space for Holy Cross offices and affiliates within Premont Hall. Celebrating a new chapter within the Holy Cross Institute through art, treats and community
Recently dedicated Holy Cross Institute space receives blessing
The St. Edwards CapMetro bus station off South Congress in front of campus.
CapMetro’s promises mission to improve accessibility around Austin
Some courses allow students to use generative AI to help with assignments while other courses strictly forbid any use of AI.
New generative AI policies arrive on campus
The first official senate meeting for Fall 2023 was hosted Wednesday in the St. Andre multipurpose room. The multipurpose room will be the new location for weekly senate meetings this semester.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Sept. 13, 2023
Students from Huston-Tillotson University followed signs like these to Theresa Hall, a residence hall at St. Edward’s University.
Huston-Tillotson students to live in Teresa Hall for next three years
More in News / Campus News
Last May, the university hosted Spring 2023 Commencement outside on the Lewis-Chien field for the first time. This year, an email confirmed the upcoming two commencement ceremonies will now be hosted indoors.
University returns to indoor ceremonies for upcoming Fall, Spring commencement
Past students in the field.
Federal funding finances new NEXTGEN experiential learning program
Acebo (left) and Gollogly (right) sit with Whitlock as he introduces the seminar to attendees.
Veteran, entrepreneur Wes Whitlock talks “Down Range” with HSVA, GBSA
Asian Student Association President and soon-to-be graduate, Jazmine Collins, with the support and celebration from her family, received her AAPI cord/stoles at the Asian Student Graduation on April 12.
Asian Student Association celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month
Students come together for largest annual service project
Students come together for largest annual service project
The HCC operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with emergency hotlines available 24/7.
Q&A: Breaking down services offered by the Health and Counseling Center with on-campus clinicians

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *