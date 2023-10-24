The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Pride Ball concludes Queer Week on a high note

Gabrielle Caumon, ReporterOctober 24, 2023
The+University+Programming+Board+team%2C+celebrating+and+enjoying+their+event.+%E2%80%9CSince+it%E2%80%99s+Pride+Week%2C+we+wanted+to+make+this+week+just+specifically+for+the+LGBTQ%2B+students%2C%E2%80%9D+Tate+%28middle%29+said.+%E2%80%9CTo+just+show+that+we+support+them+and+are+here+for+them.%E2%80%9D
Kosuke “Matty” Matsui / Hilltop Views
The University Programming Board team, celebrating and enjoying their event. “Since it’s Pride Week, we wanted to make this week just specifically for the LGBTQ+ students,” Tate (middle) said. “To just show that we support them and are here for them.”

The University Programming Board and SEU PRIDE collaborated to host Pride Ball, the last event celebrating Queer Week, on Oct. 20. The Mabee Ballrooms were turned into a dance floor and were filled with vibrant balloons and colorful spotlight reflections from the disco ball, welcoming the hilltop’s LGBTQ+ community to a night of festivities and authenticity. 

“I feel every student deserves to feel like they have a safe place away from home,” Wanye Tate, assistant director of Student Involvement, said. “Since it’s Pride Week, we wanted to make this week just specifically for the LGBTQ+ students. To just show that we support them and give them a sense of comfort and stability of how they should actually feel as a student.” 

“A place like this that is very open about its support for LGBTQ students it’s very forward – willing to display that it is entirely okay to have pride in your identity and sexuality,” Counce said. “I think that’s something important because it shows that it is okay to be who you are and you don’t have anything to fear for.” (Kosuke “Matty” Matsui / Hilltop Views)

Pride Ball appeared to be a success, bringing more than 50 students together. The atmosphere radiated acceptance as attendees embraced each other for their vulnerability and sparkle within a safe space. 

“These pride-affiliated events are so important to show queer students that they have a safe place here where they can be themselves without punishment, without repercussions,”  Logan Counce, a member of Equity and Justice Counsel for the Student Diversity and Inclusion Office, said. “That’s a very important thing to maintain, especially in a very socially conservative state like Texas.” Marshall Piel, the vice president of Trans Wellness Organization, showed up to the event with his Neura Toxin drag-attire. 

“I am so happy that there are these events because I just get to be here and be myself,” Piel said. “I would never be able to do this at prom or school dances, but I can unapologetically be myself around other people who are also doing that – It’s just really liberating and it’s a wonderful place to be.” 

The entrance of the ballroom was adorned in shiny rainbow streamers leading one into a secure, judgment-free zone. Inside, a DJ was playing iconic queer hits such as “Your Love Is My Drug” by Ke$ha and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, allowing students to set the dance floor on fire.

“Honestly I don’t feel I’m being judged at all, which I really like,” freshman Ripley Petrovic said. “That makes me happy.”

A group of friends gathering together, prepared to dance and have a good time.
(Kosuke “Matty” Matsui / Hilltop Views)

The drag show from last year was one of the biggest events for the university’s growing LGBTQ+ community, providing students with a safe space to express themselves artistically and uniquely. For those wondering if the drag show is still happening this year – it has been postponed to next spring to give the students more time to organize the event, according to Counce. 

“It was such a magnificent show,” Counce said. “Whatever happens, we’re gonna make sure that it will happen.” 

Queer Week helped raise awareness on campus, allowing St. Edward’s students to experience and learn more about themselves and others throughout the different activities. More events are expected to come to support and represent these communities throughout campus.

“I am happy to just be the person I am, even though I am still figuring things out about myself,” junior Yaleet Reyes said. “I would say, just be who you are. Don’t let anybody say that you have to fit in a certain label or category – be who you feel you are deep inside.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Student attendee bashes pumpkin with tree branch as the sun sets upon the campus. The grounds were covered in the mush and gush of the pumpkins as students relieved stress one smash at a time.
Smashing pumpkins: Healing the Earth while healing yourself with It's On Us and Students for Sustainability
Abenet Hinton, an SDS student worker sits at her desk within the International Student Services office. The ISS office is where many International students can find various resources and is presumably representing over 50 countries on the hilltop. 
The people behind the office: What International Student Services is doing for St. Edward's international student population
One booth features jewelry from Cosmic Chaos Jewelry, a small, local business that produces dazzling and whimsical earrings, necklaces, bracelets and hair clips.
Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion hosts Queer Expo as one of many activities for Queer Week on campus
Pages 5 and 6 of volume one of “Creepy Creatures.” These artists decided to use the separate layers to draw different but complementary subjects. The spider in purple is weaving the web in green; the ghost in green seems to be coming from the knife in purple. Each artist took their own approach to having two separate but connected layers.
Graphic design club educates students on artistic processes with Halloween-themed workshop
Displayed among the gallery walls are the works of John Patrick Cobb, an alumnus who began the process of these works while embarking on a spiritual and artistic endeavor dating back to the 1980s when Cobb first arrived at the hilltop.
A 40 year homecoming, alumnus John Patrick Cobb debuts ethereal art exhibition
Friendship bracelets that I made and traded with fans before the movie began.
REVIEW: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” provides dazzling view of “The Eras Tour”

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *