The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Environmental science students to test launch scratch-made boats

Hailey Womack, Staff WriterNovember 10, 2023
The+boats+are+16+feet+in+size%2C+made+from+flat+sheets+of+wood.+There+are+five+total+boats%2C+with+one+being+named+Float+your+Goat.
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
The boats are 16 feet in size, made from flat sheets of wood. There are five total boats, with one being named ‘Float your Goat.’

This semester, environmental science and policy students are getting hands-on experience by building boats from scratch to study Texas wetland ecology. The crafted vessels will be test-launched on Nov. 17 at Lady Bird Lake. 

The course, wetland ecology and the craft of boat-building, was offered for the first time this fall. Associate Professor Steven Fletcher is leading the class and often spends early mornings and weekends in the workshop he built into East Hall.

“The design of the course has been 20 years in the making for me,” Fletcher said. “I built a boat with my dad when I was 15, and it changed my life. It was transformational to be able to see flat sheets of wood turn into this organic shape. And then to be able to put it in the water and actually use it was powerful, it was a powerful experience and I’ve always wanted to give others that chance to do that.”

This course is made possible by grant funding. The Technology Learning and Teaching Roundtable, which is a faculty-driven committee that looks at how to bring more innovative curriculum to campus, awarded an innovation grant to the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences, according to Fletcher.

Professor Fletcher (second from right) assists students in building their boats. Their workshop is located in East Hall, where Fletcher built a functioning work space during the first week of classes this semester. Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views

“So, if the university loves this stuff and they want to fund more of it, then I’m always happy to teach it,” Fletcher said. “But (the materials) cost money; it’s not free. And nobody wants the students to have to pay for the experience like that.”

In the course, students are learning to respect the process of building something from the ground up.

“Dr. Fletcher has a point to make of not just going in and building boats, but also thinking inward about it and what each of us individually are getting from it,” senior Olivia Prior said. “I think it’s a really cool way to do a creative making class, and getting to experience something that I never really would have been able to before. A lot of ENSP classes there’s just stuff we have to learn, but in this way we’re taking our knowledge and using it in real life.”

Students like Prior enjoy the hands-on aspect of learning rather than traditional textbook and lecture teaching.

“I think the experience of using power tools and working in a group in a big setting like this, it’s not just a paper or presentation–it actually matters,” junior Grace Hosek said. “It will sink if we don’t work together the right way.”

In the first three weeks of class, students built smaller models of the boats, and afterwards, they split up in groups to craft 16-foot boats based on the models. The class has worked together to create a total of five boats.

“It’s a completely different perspective from actually getting hands-on working with something together, than versus just writing a paper, at least in my experience,” senior Victoria Avila said. “We’re all understanding one another and having that good communication across the board. Our professor brings that passion and that enthusiasm and I think that’s what keeps us even more engaged with the class.”

Ryan Riojas (left) helps sand down the wood on the boats, while Grace Hosek (right) focuses on the interior. All of the students are collaborating to meet their deadline this upcoming week. Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views

Senior Beckett Postiglione emphasizes how students in the course also enjoy learning about the importance of wetland ecology.

“In general, wetlands are really crucial to a lot of things; they’re a very important ecosystem that, unfortunately, has lost a lot of its land coverage across the world and in the U.S.,” Postiglione said. “So, I think this class is important because we’re going to learn a lot about that kind of (things) in the back half (of the course). You get the fun, team building stuff, which is kind of untraditional of a class like woodworking, working with your hands. It’s not something you normally do as a class and then actually (get) the class part where we get to learn about the importance of wetland ecology.”

The class will soon travel to the coast to gain more experience with Texas wetlands. 

“I feel like, from this class, I’ve gained a lot more of being able to really connect with people in my major,” Avila said. “We’re creating that stronger foundation of we’re all passionate about the same thing, and growing it as more of a family perspective.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
In Mary Moody Northen Theater’s second show of the season, “The Wolves,” a group of girls take on more than just a rival team.
MMNT's latest production brings soccer to the stage, highlights femininity
St. Edward’s administration, faculty and student leaders gathered at the Texas Capitol. Rep. Lulu Flores (center) was responsible for the creation of House Resolution 23 which was passed unanimously by the House that morning. Its passage is a landmark step in recognizing the school’s accomplishments in serving Latino and first generation students.
Texas House of Representatives honors St. Edward’s dedication to Latino, first generation students
President Fuentes stands in front of the audience during this weeks Student Government Association senate meeting to give her State of the University Address.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 8, 2023
The two senior homecoming royals pose in their sashes. Finishing their year off strong, they proudly wear their regalia for the rest of the tailgate.
Student body crowns 2023 Homecoming Royals
The McNair Scholars Program celebrates 20 years on the hilltop this fall. Current students hold signs that proudly state “I am McNair.” (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)
McNair Scholars Program celebrates 20 years on the hilltop
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
More in News / Campus News
Professor Alex Barron, Ph.D, introduces speakers Alison Kafer and Emily Shryock. They both discuss various topics and share personal experiences regarding disability justice, activism and education.
University invites guest speakers for “New Directions in Disability Justice” discussion, offers Q&A panel
Parents brought their children to St. Edwards to view the eclipse.
Physics club throws eclipse watch party
In the fall spirit, Texas Rising offers treats for students interested in voter registration.
Texas Rising at SEU hosts voter registration drive, educates students on upcoming election
Eleanor Emerson, director of SEUs Study Abroad Office, goes through emails from students seeking to go abroad during the spring semester.
Study abroad program makes comeback among new students
Students gather to view various dry food products placed throughout the pantry on shelves. The Huddle tends to have heavy foot traffic throughout the entire day.
The Huddle hosts relocated food pantry, addresses food insecurity on campus
Kelleher, Houston, Hausenfluck and Edwards sit in armchairs addressing student attendees.
Craft distilling panel educates students on industry in Texas, spirit distilling process
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack, Staff Writer
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her second semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as a staff writer. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *