Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 16, 2023

Chloe Almendarez, Managing EditorNovember 18, 2023
Student+Government+Association+senators+settle+in+the+St.+Andre+Multipurpose+Room+last+Wednesday.+
Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views
Student Government Association senators settle in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room last Wednesday.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Nov. 16, 2023.

The senate was joined by the student commencement committee to answer questions from the gallery regarding Fall 2023 Commencement. They concluded:

– There will be live feed interpretations for Spanish and American Sign Language;

– The amount of tickets that each graduate will be allotted has not been decided yet. Once the committee has a final headcount on graduates, information will be sent out regarding tickets.

 

Financials

– A funding request from Women in Technology for a winter social event (approved);

– A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization for a study session event (approved);

– A funding request from Better Us for a community friendship bracelet making event (approved). 

 

New Senator Presentations

Due to the results of the Student Government Presidential and Vice Presidential election earlier this semester, Senator Justin Trevino resigned from his senate position in order to be inducted as Student Government Vice President at the upcoming induction ceremony on Nov. 29, leaving a vacant seat in the senate.

To address this vacant position, SGA invited five senatorial candidates to give speeches to the senate laying out their plans if elected. After a recess where senators reached a unanimous vote, the senate reconvened and announced senior Nick Walker as a new member of the senate.

 

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:56 p.m.
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring politics, education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

