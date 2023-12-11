The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” falls short of franchise

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterDecember 10, 2023
The+Hunger+Games%3A+The+Ballad+of+Songbirds+and+Snakes+permiered+on+Nov.+17.+Viewers+had+been+patiently+awaiting+this+addition+to+the+popular+franchise+since+the+book%2C+who+bares+the+same+name%2C+debuted+in+2020.
Emma Sutton
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” permiered on Nov. 17. Viewers had been patiently awaiting this addition to the popular franchise since the book, who bares the same name, debuted in 2020.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a failed attempt at an addition to a beloved film franchise. With subpar acting from its cast and incredibly long runtime, the film takes the cake as the worst of the franchise, only being saved by the stellar plot and top performances from Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage.

The movie follows the origin story of a young Coriolanus Snow, known as President Snow in the original Hunger Games movies played by Tom Blyth. The audience watches Coriolanus get overwrought with power and greed as he begins his journey to the presidency of Panem.

The designer of the games, Dr. Volumina Gaul, played by Viola Davis, takes a particular special interest in Coriolanus. He is a young, bright and financially unstable Capital resident who soon finds himself and his classmates thrown into the world of the games via a mentorship. Coriolanus and his colleagues council tributes on how to win the games.

Each mentor is matched with a tribute based on a semi random draw. This is the first time the games have had this mentorship program. This program places a lot of stress on Coriolanus as he in under the impression that winning could allow him to win a prestigious prize.

Lucy Gray Baird, Coriolanus’s tribute, is played by Rachel Zegler. District 12 is in an Appalachian-like region of the U.S. which can have a very distinct accent. Zegler tries to recreate this accent, but it felt extremely disingenuous. Her accent was too strong and distracting compared to the other cast members, removing the viewer from the world of Panem.

Aside from the accent, Zegler’s style of acting is very different from her castmates. With a background in musical theater and stage acting, Zegler tends to play up emotion, over-exaggerating her character, making Lucy Gray a caricature of herself.

One of the better performances of the movie was Schwartzman’s portrayal of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman. Flickerman is an early relative of Caesar Flickerman, a character from the first Hunger Games films. Schwartzman nailed the role with his humorous performance of the TV personality and magician. The bizarre nature of the games gave way for Schwartzman to shine with his character’s often dark and dismissive comedy.

Additionally, Dinklage and Davis make the film worth seeing if you’re a fan of the franchise. Dinklage, who plays Casca Highbottom, can do more with the curve of a smile or a simple hand gesture than any actor out there. Davis alone delivers a performance not worthy of this film; She shines in this menacing role as Dr. Gaul. Though Davis’s blue-eyed contact lenses are distracting throughout the movie, it does not detract from her overall performance.

Even with the big saves from Schwartzman and Davis, the lack of chemistry between Blyth and Zegler makes the strenuous movie seem even longer. It is broken up into three parts, but by the end of the second part, you are praying it’s finally time to emerge from the dark theater for non-popcorn-infused air. 

The slow run time doesn’t benefit from the insane pacing of the film either. The tempo is all over the place. Part one has a nice pace and a rhythm similar to its franchise sisters. Part two, however, is incredibly slow and feels like it drags on forever, leaving part three nearly giving you whiplash from its pacing. 

Overall, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” feels like a remake of a remake of a remake. I feel like I’ve already seen this story before, which I have in “The Hunger Games” (2012). It was interesting to look into what made President Snow the tyrant we know him as in the original films, but I don’t think it was worth the time. A short film, with a more paced, thought-out plot would have sufficed.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Wee poses proudly in front of her menu, tucked away in the corner of a Shell gas station. She was excited to greet guests and welcome them into her restaurant.
Eat, Pray, Love: This hidden gem can be found within a West Campus Shell gas station
Semi-frozen chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick. Maybe not the best choice for a cold day, but satisfying nonetheless.
REVIEW: Top foodie favorites from the Texas Renaissance Festival
Illustration of Priscilla: The puzzle of a woman shadowed by a worldwide phantasm figure.
REVIEW: Priscilla Beaulieu’s biopic spotlights the woman behind Elvis's wife, public interpretation. 
Sweet Memes is in full wing with their over-the-top seasonal decorations for the upcoming holiday season.
Eat, Pray, Love: Decadent South Congress confectionery presents tasty delights to please all the senses
Finished prints of patrons. Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Patrick, and St. Francis of Assisi were popular choices.
Campus Ministry gets crafty, marking All Saints’ Day with color
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *