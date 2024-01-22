Eat, Pray, Love: Which Austin coffee shop is your match made in heaven?

Rebeca Morales / Hilltop Views Kendra Scott Cafe on South Congress offers a surprisingly unique range of beverage options from their full service coffee bar.

Study spots are not a “One-Size-Fits-All.” Different places offer unique experiences that can maximize one’s productivity. For example, Some people value the quality of the coffee they drink while they study, and others would not mind drinking drip coffee for the rest of their lives. There are also preferences when it comes to chairs and couches, available outlets, and relative distance from home. Although Munday Library and other campus study spots are beautiful, it’s nice to get a change of scenery every once in a while, and who doesn’t love a cozy coffee shop? I am here to let all St. Ed’s students know about potential hidden gems and study spots throughout town.

Starting strong, we have Summer Moon located at 3115 S First St. This central Texas chain has a chokehold on most Austinites. It’s a perfect spot for resident students. A quick 10-minute walk to the shop from campus goes through a happy and quaint neighborhood, free of an insane trek. The shop has a secret recipe for their lattes, and it is seriously addictive. They also offer sandwiches and sweets in case you want a bite to eat. I would highly recommend bringing a sweater because it tends to get chilly in the building. The chilly space could be a good thing for you, though, because a common workplace myth is that being in a cold environment increases productivity. Take that with a grain of salt.

The second coffee shop I recommend is unconventional, to say the least, but quite literally a hidden gem; partially because it is a jewelry store, but it still makes for a great study session. The Kendra Scott Flagship Store is located at 1701 S Congress Ave. and is a brief five-minute bus ride or drive from campus or a 25-minute trek by foot. The store offers a fully-serviced coffee shop with an excellent espresso machine and a variety of drinks ranging from americanos to turmeric lattes. I would recommend going there when the weather is nice, because the outdoor seating is splendid. The indoor seating is also great and faces an array of gourmet pastries. The store is quiet for the most part on weekdays.

Lastly, we have Bennu Coffee located at 2001 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. I was shocked when I entered this cafe. It is delightfully quiet, on par with a library and incredibly cozy. I recommend this specific location because it is very close to West Campus and great for study dates with friends who live north of Lady Bird Lake. This is a great place for when you have a deadline or want to get a lot of work done. There are zero distractions. This is a chain with multiple locations including one on South Congress close to the bridge and the Yeti Store which makes it perfect for strolling around. They are also open 24 hours. It is an easy and 8-minute bus ride from campus!

These three locations are very different from each other and have their own unique personalities. Summer Moon is perfect for their specialty yummy lattes, Bennu is great for peace and quiet and lastly, Kendra Scott is an overall excellent underdog. While I do love Munday Library and all the little spots St. Edward’s has to offer for studying, it is nice to know there are many options in the Austin area in case you ever need a break from campus.