The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

“Rise Up”: An art gallery showcasing top talent on the hilltop

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterJanuary 30, 2024
Daniel+Mendoza+looking+at+his+and+his+peers%E2%80%99+artwork.
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
Daniel Mendoza looking at his and his peers’ artwork.

Every year, St. Edward’s University hosts a juried exhibition, showing artwork selected for a competitive process, for hilltoppers to get the chance to display their artwork. “Rise Up” is a body of work created by SEU art students, featuring many skills. The gallery included sculptures, paintings, photographs and even human hair. 

Sterling Allen was brought in as the blind juror to choose winners and take a look at how fine arts is done here on the hilltop. As an art professor at Texas State University, Allen had no preconceived notion of what the student’s work was going to look like or the mediums the artists might use. 

“I hadn’t been around the student body before so I didn’t know what to expect, and I went into it with eyes wide open,” Allen said.

The first place winner was senior Emma Thaman. Her’s piece titled “Tillandsia Recurvata” is an oil painting on canvas. The title means small ball moss, a common wiry plant that can be found all over Central Texas. Not surprisingly, the canvas was small as well, filled with dark hues and the wiry strands of the plant in the title.

“It was provocative, it offered up a space for me to think and wonder,” Allen said in regard to Thaman’s piece. 

Daniel Mendoza, sophomore, won second place with a piece titled “Petals of Armor”: a photography book showcasing colored pictures that feature human models as well as graphic design. The hard cover was even hand sewn by the artist. The binding was as impressive as the photography, which stood out to Allen. 

“You could tell the artist put a lot of research and work into the images as well as the book and the layout, design, technique and craftsmanship was all really well put together,” Allen said.

“Hidden” by Susan Perkins, senior, came in third place. In contrast to the other two winners, her simple black and white image on 4×5 film of a house was distinctive in its simplicity. 

“I submitted three images, but ‘Hidden’ was my favorite, mostly because of the quality of light and the contrast between the overgrowth and house draws the viewer into it,” Perkins said.

Allen explained his judging criteria as he reflected on her work.

“The top three winners all had some technical mastery,” he said. “[Winning] wasn’t about being the largest work or the most polished, but showcasing that the students had a certain level of mastery.”

“Rise Up” art gallery at St. Edward’s University.

Alison Rex, the gallery coordinator, was thrilled by the response and the educational value of the event. 

“This showcase gives artists a chance of practicing the steps of getting their work out into the world,” Rex said. 

She also mentioned the importance of getting students into the emotional practice of rejection or acceptance, which is part of an artist’s job description.

“I thought the work was a great representation of the art program at St. Ed’s, it was all really good and professional work.” Ryan Ward, a senior photography and arts major, said. 

Rex agreed with Ward’s point of view.

“The gallery is open to everyone, you don’t have to be a student, you can just come and hang out in the space and I especially encourage people to do so during this student show because it is some really impressive work,” she said.

This gallery will be exhibited until Feb. 15 in the Fine Arts building on campus and is open to the SEU community and the public.

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
“Means Girls” is a modern revival based on the original 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical. Bebe Wood (left), Reneé Rapp (middle), and Avantika Vandanapu (right) reprise the roles of the film’s “it” girls, the Plastics.
REVIEW: Despite quirks, “Mean Girls” movie-musical dazzles, shines in its modern remake of the iconic film
Godzilla Minus One is a call back to its original predecessor.
REVIEW: “Godzilla Minus One” finds humanity in a monster’s jaws
The Munday Library Innovation Lab is a new addition to campus, allowing students a creative and educational outlet.
Munday Library highlights innovation on the Hilltop
Kendra Scott Cafe on South Congress offers a surprisingly unique range of beverage options from their full service coffee bar.
Eat, Pray, Love: Which Austin coffee shop is your match made in heaven?
Illustration of Oliver Quick, as Puck — capable or raw actions, buried behind the sweet hearted mask — during his birthday party at Saltburn.
REVIEW: Saltburn is a release that was far from expected on the big screen
VISU department honors adjunct faculty with open gallery reception, highlighting their various talents and interests.
School of Visual Arts honors talented adjunct professors in inspiring, exuberant showcase

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • A

    AustinJan 30, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    Great read, gotta go check this out!

    Reply
    https://www.hilltopviewsonline.com/28542/life-and-arts/rise-up-an-art-gallery-showcasing-top-talent-on-the-hilltop/#comment-898