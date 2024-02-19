The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Hyde Park Theater hosts annual “Frontera Fest” to showcase local talent

Danielle Ford, ReporterFebruary 18, 2024
Frontera+Fest%2C+a+showcase+of+creative+artistry%2C+held+its+29th+run+this+year.+
Danielle Ford / Hilltop Views
Frontera Fest, a showcase of creative artistry, held it’s 29th run this year.

“Austin is supposed to be the live musical capital of the world,” said Frontera Fest’s artistic director Ken Webster. “But there’s a lot of great theater, and a lot of great actors, and writers and directors in Austin.” 

For the last 29 years, Hyde Park Theatre has invited writers and dramatic workers from all walks of life to participate in Frontera Festival, a unique theatrical festival. 

Hyde Park Theater takes the first 80 play submissions, and five to six plays are produced each night of the festival. Tickets go fast so if you are unable to obtain any online, you can try at the door. 

Starting strong, “Latinoverse,” written by Raymond Abel Gutierrez and directed by Nathan Barrienties, opened the show. This piece takes the audience through an intergalactic journey, addressing the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood. Different stereotypes of Latinos are portrayed in the film, as well as how the culture and personalities of Latinos are grossly water-downed to cater to the predominantly white industry. The show explores how the stereotypes hinder the Latino community.

“Dance Cupcake Dance” by Brian Witenbrook was the second show of the night. Right out of the gate, the audience was exposed to an environment of CEOs, corporate corruption, poorly respected assistants, cupcake men and gnomes. This play creatively and comically goes into the story of a corporation attempting to fix its financial endeavors by exploiting magic using creatures rather than children from Malaysia.

Next in the lineup was “Standard Operating Magic” written by Helen Merino and staged by Rosalind Faires. A woman going into her 50th birthday reminisces about the life she led so far and embracing her journey of feeling lost and out of place. 

“Starcrossed” written by Andy Tate and directed by Kirk Scarbrough is set in 2054 when technology has been integrated into more than our homes, but now into our hearts. When the main character Ellie is faced with the harsh reality that her robotic boyfriend Max will be turned off and repossessed if she can’t pay her yearly bill in the next 16 minutes, she reaches out to her mother for a loan to save her relationship. Her mother refuses, believing this will save her daughter from her false reality; this is when we see the true emotional pain Max is feeling because he is not only losing his relationship, but his life. 

“Ma and Pa Gothic” is the last show of the night, hitting hard political topics regarding the Texas Senate. In the middle of the performance, the topic of abortion and women’s rights was brought up. This was more than enough for one audience member who loudly stood up and walked across the stage and out the door, disrupting the actress mid-monologue. True to the play nature, Ma did not let this stop her and instead made light of the outburst and continued. 

The night was a complete success with sold-out seats, an engaged audience, and awesome shows. Webster says that if you can’t make the nightly shows the “Mi casa” shows take place during the day, which is a subdivision of shows Hyden Park puts on. No show for Frontera Fest is put on twice unless voted by the audience to be shown at the end of the week where all the best shows are showcased.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Students and staff gather to appreciate the diverse library that St. Edward’s offers.
SEU celebrates Black History Month with a vast reading collection featuring Black authors, storytellers
The front entrance, adorned with Calder Kamin’s unicorn. Austin Creative Reuse is located in Windsor Park, off Wheless Lane and Briarcliff Boulevard.
Austin Creative Reuse: The Sustainable Solution
The casual and beginner-friendly nature for many of Command G’s events allow for a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere while students flip through magazines looking for inspiration and pages to cut out and add to their respective vision boards.
Students reflect on aspirations for the new year by making vision boards
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
People around Austin flocked to South Congress to attend the 17th annual Jo’s Chili Cook-Off. The competition hosted many different teams from across the city and showcased their culinary talents.
Jo’s 17th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off Spices Up South Congress
Illustration of Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron as the Von Erich brothers in their wrestling attire. The Iron Claw was released in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2023 -- Go check it out!
REVIEW: A24 steps into the ring with “The Iron Claw” movie

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *