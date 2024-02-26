The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Student Government Association, Bridge, FLIP team up to provide transportation to off-campus early voting sites for student voters

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterFebruary 26, 2024
Student+organizations+team+up+to+provide+accessible+early+voting+options+for+students.+They+provided+shuttles+to+transport+students+to+and+from+early+voting+locations+that+are+off-campus.+Shuttle+dates+are+Feb.+21%2C+Feb.+27+and+Mar.+1.
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
Student organizations team up to provide accessible early voting options for students. They provided shuttles to transport students to and from early voting locations that are off-campus. Shuttle dates are Feb. 21, Feb. 27 and Mar. 1.

The Student Government Association (SGA), Bridge and Feminist Leadership in Politics (FLIP) teamed up with SEU Student Involvement to provide students with transportation to off-campus early voting locations. 

“The university is continuing to work with Travis County to set up an effective and sustainable method of getting early voting either on campus or getting people transported to early voting locations,” SGA President Mikayla Pastrano said.

Last semester, students and leaders of the organization Texas Rising took up many opportunities to table on our campus to educate students on the hilltop about voting and the upcoming election season that is fast approaching. 

One of the main goals of this organization was to advocate for our campus to become an early voting location. This initiative could not be carried out, so a solution was sought out.

The shuttles began running on Feb. 21. To use the shuttles, students can meet outside Jones Auditorium. The shuttle route takes students to and from the South Austin Recreation Center, the closest early voting site to campus. The shuttles will continue to make trips on Feb. 27 and Mar. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m..

SGA, Bridge and FLIP took this initiative because they are student groups dedicated to aspects of student engagement in a political setting. 

“It was just really a collaborative effort,” Pastrano said. “We wanted to make sure that the student body had an option to get to an early voting location.”

Senior Olivia Prior, SGA senator and FLIP co-president, was one of the many students behind the possibility of this project due to her involvement with both SGA and FLIP. 

“Student orgs are helping do the event and get students to participate in the shuttles and utilize them,” Prior said.

SGA has a working role in making this resource possible. Pastrano said that she and SGA Vice President Justin Trevino wanted to somehow come up with an effective way to provide students with options for early voting access. SGA sought the help and partnership of FLIP and Bridge because both organizations have extra experience with voter education and engagement.

“SGA’s job is to push out the idea of civic engagement, but it’s not necessarily our expertise,” Pastrano said. “So, we wanted to collaborate with different organizations.”

Pastrano explains that along with the help of Bridge and FLIP, Student Involvement also plays a major role in the initiative, as they were the ones that provided the shuttles.

“We partnered up with Student Involvement to afford the shuttles and to be able to provide transportation to those who maybe don’t have the proper means to get to the nearest early voting location,” Pastrano said.

Based on the feedback and student turnout of the early voting shuttles during this 3-day “trial” period, Pastrano says they will be looking at this resource again for future elections. 

“We’re going to take member and community feedback to see how we can work to improve,” Pastrano said. “I am hoping it’s going to be a sustainable plan for the future.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A Gofundme to raise money for an art instillation garnered over $550. Some of the money is being put toward the instillation while the remaining amount is getting donated to a local LGBTQ+ organization for queer youths.
Students to host Pride flag art installation
This sign was posted at the entrance of the St. Andre Multipurpose Room.
Why there is no weekly SGA senate brief for Feb. 21, 2024
Meadows Coffeehouse is located in Ragsdale Center at the heart of campus. In addition to coffee, pastries, snacks and a variety of grab & go options, Meadows now features breakfast and late-night menus that offer hot food options.
Dining hall changes offer new hours, food options on account of student feedback
Plants that are used to living in the St. Edward’s greenhouse are having to adjust to a new and unfamiliar environment. A variety of plant types are now housed throughout the science buildings.
Maintenance in John Brooks Williams forces greenhouse plants to temporarily relocate within science building halls
The gallery and members of the senate prepare for the weekly SGA senate meeting in the St. André Multipurpose Room to begin.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 14, 2024
St. Edward’s associate professor of finance Sung Suh (right) during the Q&A.
Kozmetsky Center returns with conversation over International Conflict
More in News / Campus News
Senior ENSP student Katie Gay was one of the four students who attended the annual TRACS conference on South Padre Island. She along with her fellow students and faculty presented an appropriately unorthodox seminar for the canoe making program at St. Edward’s.
St. Edward’s takes on annual college sustainability summit to learn, showcase programs
The Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence at St. Edward’s University works to organize a variety of events and programs on campus. They also help advise and support a number of student organizations, such as Monarchs on the Hilltop and Latinx Student Leaders Organization.
Students express concerns over Senate Bill 17 in the midst of diversity, equity, inclusion bans across Texas institutes
Costume sketches for Peter and The Starcatcher designed by Cassidy Barber.
MMNT takes off to Neverland with their latest production
The universitys Ozone Garden is located outside in front of Cater Auditorium. This green, mini-sanctuary is home to several plants that are sustained by students on campus.
Students set up fresh place for Monarch butterflies to land during spring migration
In the past, students have advocated for the inclusion of an American Sign Language on campus. There have also been efforts to reignite an ASL club. The inclusion of EDUC 3399 in the spring is the first ASL course to be offered.
University introduces first American Sign Language class as special topics course
Erik Villanel with University Operations shines his flashlight at dead bulbs under the St. Andre apartments. This complex was one of the main stops on the walk.
Student Government Association, University Operations team up to cosponsor Fall ‘23 Night Safety Walk
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *