The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Justin Torres, National Book Award winner, Visits Campus on Book Tour

Clarice Claiborne, ReporterFebruary 28, 2024
Daniel+Torres+in+Carter+Auditorium%2C+reading+portions+from+Blackouts.+He+stands+in+front+of+a+screen%2C+projecting+an+image.
Clarice Claiborne / Hilltop Views
Daniel Torres in Carter Auditorium, reading portions from Blackouts. He stands in front of a screen, projecting an image.

The Marcia Kinsey Visiting Writers Series continued last week, featuring its first writer of the spring semester. This series seeks to spread the voices of prominent literary figures, offering students and faculty the opportunity to connect and discuss writing with published authors. Author Justin Torres took the time to read from his newest release, “Blackouts,” elaborate on his thought process regarding the novel and answer student and faculty questions.

Torres won the National Book Award for his 2023 novel, “Blackouts.” In a desert estate called the Palace, this story follows a young gay man as he tends to Juan Gay, a playful, elderly man who is dying. Both of these characters met many years before the events of the novel began, when they were institutionalized in a psych ward. In this deathbed conversation, they discuss art, love and their histories. “Blackouts” is a book about the delights and dangers of storytelling and being engaged in the history a person is living in. 

“Blackouts” got its name from the blackout poetry featured throughout the novel. Torres painstakingly went through “Sex Variants: A Study of Homosexual Patterns” by George W. Henry and made poetry out of it. “Sex Variants” details a study conducted in the 1930s, where several queer individuals were interviewed on their sexualities, and psychologically dissected by doctors. Torres blacked out portions of this study to make poetry, finding beauty and queer art in an incredibly homophobic study. 

“I was born in 1980,” Torres said. “I came into the world at the same time as AIDS. The vitriol people felt against gay men in particular and the ways they were blamed, it was hard to explain the public sentiment, being young and queer. It’s not an original story and that’s what’s really sad. The institutionalization of queer people is continuing to happen. It’s a part of queer history that I lived. But it’s also, so many people lived through it. I’m really interested in the ways in which institutions are used to enforce social attitudes and the harm that does.”

Before reading his work in the Visiting Writers Series, Torres visited Mary Specht’s fiction workshop class. Students in this course read his first book, “We the Animals,” which gained him national renown. There, he answered student questions in regard to inspiration and the development of his writing process. He spoke on integrating his own experience into his writing, the vulnerability associated with being published, and his craft. His biggest piece of advice to young writers is to slow down. 

 “I dropped out of college, don’t take advice from me,” Torres said. “I would say, take your time. I think that’s the best advice. Just, you only get to debut once. So if you’re really serious about this writing thing, it can feel like, ‘I just want to publish, I just want to publish!’ But, you send stuff out and it lives in the world. You can’t take it back, it lives forever. There’s no rush. Publish something where you thought about every word, every line. Take your time, life is so long.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Peter, played by senior Kelly Moncla being supported by their cast in the final moment of the show.
Unraveling the Magic: MMNT puts on third show of the season, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.
REVIEW: Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season (Forever)” is a heartfelt, intimate ending to a journey through change and growth
Student clubs and organizations gathered on Ragsdale Lawn to host sales and fundraisers pertaining to Valentine’s Day. Among the items that were sold included flowers, greeting cards and a variety of treats and candy.
Hilltoppers “spread the love” as students, clubs partake in activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day across campus
Frontera Fest, a showcase of creative artistry, held its 29th run this year.
Hyde Park Theater hosts annual "Frontera Fest" to showcase local talent
Students and staff gather to appreciate the diverse library that St. Edward’s offers.
SEU celebrates Black History Month with a vast reading collection featuring Black authors, storytellers
The front entrance, adorned with Calder Kamin’s unicorn. Austin Creative Reuse is located in Windsor Park, off Wheless Lane and Briarcliff Boulevard.
EAT, PRAY, LOVE: Austin Creative Reuse: The Sustainable Solution

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *