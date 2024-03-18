The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Annual expo showcases local women-led small businesses in celebration of Women’s History Month

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterMarch 18, 2024
Local+women-owned+and+women-supporting+small+businesses+gathered+on+Ragsdale+Lawn+to+display+the+unique+products+they+had+to+offer+and+sell+to+students.+The+market+was+hosted+by+the+Office+of+Student+Belonging+and+Inclusive+Excellence+in+observation+of+Women%E2%80%99s+History+Month.
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
Local women-owned and women-supporting small businesses gathered on Ragsdale Lawn to display the unique products they had to offer and sell to students. The market was hosted by the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence in observation of Women’s History Month.

The St. Edward’s University Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence hosted Women’s Expo at Ragsdale Lawn on March 6. The market welcomed women-owned and women-supporting small businesses to sell their products on campus. The event was organized to serve as a way to champion women in business in celebration of National Women’s History Month, which is observed annually during March. This year, the theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion”, was exemplified at this year’s expo, hosting vendors that represented different identities, including queer women and women of different ethnicities.

The expo featured a variety of vendors, both student-run and Austin-local. Vendors in attendance included Beaded by Sandy, Emsbryn Art, Lavender Ladybugs, arts and crafts by Lia Longoria and a booth run by sophomore Grace Hartung-Latham selling second-hand clothing and accessories.

Some of the vendors had made appearances in past on-campus expos and decided to return. Students Ren Mooney and Nina Hernandez, the owners of Lavender Ladybugs, said they both decided to start their small business a year ago once they discovered one another’s shared love for creating and selling homemade jewelry. 

“We decided to have this business because we both love making jewelry and spending time being crafty,” Mooney said.

Mooney and Hernandez said that this was their second vending appearance at campus expos. Hernandez explained that a major perk of their business and attending St. Edward’s expos is being able to cater to and represent the communities that they are a part of.

“Our booth attracts mainly women and queer people, so it is really nice to see people in the same communities as I am who enjoy what we are selling and love our vibe,” Hernandez said. “Being able to see people find a piece that they love or connect with is really special, because I can talk to them about how we made the piece or how much we also love it.”

Student Sandra Chaps, owner of another small jewelry business, Beaded by Sandra, talked about her own experience of being a woman who runs a small business. Chaps created her business in 2019 after being inspired by a friend of hers who hand-made beaded jewelry. 

Some of the vendors in attendance were returning sellers from past on-campus expos. The booths featured a variety of handmade and second-hand jewelry, clothing, accessories and other trinkets.

“The moment I saw her make a beaded necklace, I looked at it and I was like, ‘I could totally make that’,” Chaps said. “So, then, it just kind of grew from there, and I got a lot of support from my hometown.”

Chaps explains that she appreciates how the St. Edward’s community gives opportunities to women such as herself to be able to promote their businesses and show people their talents and hard work in the world of owning a business. 

“It’s important to support creators such as women because I see how it’s like to run a small business and it can be hard,” Chaps said. “It’s also very rewarding to see another woman doing the same thing. It’s really inspiring and it makes you feel like you can just relate a lot, so I feel like it is important because it supports their successes and their dreams.” 

Student Lia Longoria, who sold unique magnets, jewelry and other trinkets at the market, also shares her thoughts on what a space like this means to her and other female shop owners.

“Seeing many of these women-led businesses at St. Edward’s expos are exactly what pushed me to begin my own little business,” Longoria said. “The exposure of seeing women like myself succeed is more important than anyone could ever imagine.”

Attendees also enjoyed the event as much as the vendors did, both appreciating the expo’s purpose and focus on women-owned businesses. Student Brielle Milligan, a friend of Chaps and an attendee to the market, explains the importance of giving women a platform and celebrating their contributions, especially in the St. Edward’s community. 

“When they give women a space to sell and show off their work, it helps showcase women who deserve their small businesses to be heard.” Milligan said.

In addition, having spaces like this, according to Longoria, helps certain groups on campus feel seen, appreciated and impactful.

“It is so refreshing and honestly exciting to see women like myself making a living from selling things they have created.” Longoria said. “I feel very proud to be amongst these women and inspired to know that there is only going up from here.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Cover of How to Abandon Ship by Sasha West.
Associate Professor Sasha West promotes book release, discusses book’s connection to climate change issues
SXSW EDU happened from March 4 - 7 at the Austin Convention Center.
Creativity shines at SXSW EDU
A snapshot of “Dancing with Trees” featuring one of the dancers from the dance group BLiPSWiTCH and a forest nymph whose eyes would blink on the screen.
Treespell: An immersive, breathtaking art display inspired by the Greek myth of Artemis.
Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the late Reggae musician, Bob Marley, in the latest biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” The film, produced by members of Marley’s family, depicts the trials and tribulations that were faced in Marley’s career as a growing musician.
REVIEW: “Bob Marley: One Love” exhibits how music became a powerful weapon amidst political unrest, violence
Most of the dishes have a curry-like consistency and are served in a massive basket, which takes up a large part of the table.
Eat, Pray, Love: Taste of Ethiopia, No Fork, No Problem!
Daniel Torres in Carter Auditorium, reading portions from Blackouts. He stands in front of a screen, projecting an image.
Justin Torres, National Book Award winner, Visits Campus on Book Tour
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *