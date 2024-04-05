A Bouquet of Thanks

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Latinx Student Leaders Organization (LSLO) hosted an event to commemorate and celebrate all of the inspiring women in our community. The organization decided to name it “Como La Flor” just like the famous song of Selena Quintanilla. The purpose of the event was to give out a flower to a woman that inspires you.

We don’t often stop and give thanks to the people we love the most, and what better way to do it than with flowers. LSLO tabled outside of Ragsdale with different flowers such as roses, tulips, dahlias and peonies. Students were encouraged to choose the flower they felt had the most meaning to them and the women that inspired them. Each flower had a different story to share, as they all represented distinct women in the world with unique backgrounds.

Most of the students, like Anthony Berkley, dedicated their flowers to their mothers. Even though international students are far away from home, they still have very present guidance and support from their mothers. Berkley, an international student from Honduras, shares that even though his mom is not here in Austin, he still dedicates the flower to her.

“My mom inspires me because she is a hard-working and resilient woman, and she loves me unconditionally,” he said.

The awareness and visibility of women grows stronger each year, even more in March. All around the world, there are different types of events that unite women. For example, in Mexico, on International Women’s Day on March 8, millions of women gather together to march and stand up for all of the ongoing injustices that women have to live with every day around the world. With this in mind, a couple of students, like international student Fabiola Charur, share their points of view regarding how they characterize a strong woman.

“I think what makes a woman strong is when she turns her pain into power,” Charur said. “I also think that a strong woman does not let situations in life overcome her or doubt her power. Women are resilient, women are beautiful and women are capable.”

The event made students stop by and really think about the women that inspire them. It also made them think a little bit deeper about what actions they do that make them admirable. Being at the event and hearing how people shared different anecdotes of their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other women was inspiring.