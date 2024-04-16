The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

New task force, student-led efforts make pathway for symbols of inclusivity on campus

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterApril 16, 2024
Residents+at+Basil+Moreau+Hall+hang+several+flags+in+the+building%E2%80%99s+main+lobby.+Each+flag+represents+different+racial%2C+ethnic+and+social+identities+that+students+are+a+part+of.
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
Residents at Basil Moreau Hall hang several flags in the building’s main lobby. Each flag represents different racial, ethnic and social identities that students are a part of.

In early March, the Pride flag in Meadows Coffeehouse was reinstalled as a response to St. Edward’s University student and community concerns. In addition to the reinstallation, the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence (OSBIE) works to continue adding more visible symbols of inclusion and implementing initiatives that improve and increase representation.

One of these initiatives includes the Inclusive Symbols and Actions Task Force, a leadership committee run by co-chairs Erica Zamora, director of the OSBIE, and Alexandra Barron, associate professor of literature. The committee consists of 12 members: four students, four faculty members and four staff members. The group’s purpose is to carry out plans of action to help represent students’ identities.

“We want to think beyond visible symbols and think about actions, policies and how we can really make campus not just look more inclusive, but make sure our policies make people feel welcome in the sense of belonging,” Barron said.

One of the initiatives is implementing a change to the university’s name policy to help prevent deadnaming transgender and nonbinary students. Another proposal that is in the works, according to Barron, involves having a designated floor in a residence hall for LGBTQ+ students and allies.

“Starting this summer, we are designing the idea,” Barron said. “Yes, students are involved, and we are going to start advertising in the fall for next year. Hopefully by fall 2025, we will have themed gender inclusive housing.”

Junior Grace Ford is currently one of the four student representatives on the committee. They express that students having active involvement with these changes helps reiterate queer visibility.

“Having inclusive symbols for me, like seeing those flags somewhere, I know I’m being seen, even though I feel so niche sometimes,” Ford said. “It lets me know that this is a place that I can be seen and understood and listened to.”

Outside of the committee, individual students also showcase their own ways to make St. Edward’s more visibly inclusive to other diverse groups.

Of the four flags hung in Basil Moreau Hall, two of them include the Black Lives Matter Flag and a serape. Other flags and inclusive symbols have appeared in residence halls like the St. Andre Apartments. (Zemira Recio)

For example, students in the Basil Moreau Residence Hall have hung several representative banners and flags in the hall’s main lobby. The flags include progressive Pride, Stop Asian Hate, feminism, Black Lives Matter, United Farm Workers and a serape banner. Sophomore Avery Ramirez explains that she appreciates these symbols that represent different racial, ethnic and cultural identities. 

“I am Hispanic, and I feel like they push for showing different people’s heritage,” Ramirez said. “So, I feel like that’s something that I feel included by.”

Student groups, like SEU’s Latino Student Leadership Organization (LSLO), are also working to make resources more known to students of certain communities. Freshman Monica Rodriguez, first-generation student and member of LSLO, explains these groups she is a part of also have ongoing projects to help with their visibility on campus. She mentions that the LSLO board wants to put up a flag or symbol that represents their group on campus. She also expresses the efforts being put into effect to make existing inclusive spaces more accessible and aware to students. 

“In the Moody building, on the first floor, they have a first gen(eration) room, but it’s in the corner, so not many people are aware of that space,” Rodriguez said. “I want more students to know that that space is always available to them.”

As efforts continue being made, these symbols and initiatives are being made visible to reflect the values of the university to its students, staff and faculty.

“It just goes with talk about the Holy Cross values, and social inclusion, I think, is a reason why a lot of students come here,” Ramirez said. “So, I think it’s important that they do have symbols because it makes us feel welcome.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Members of Student Government Association, both current and incoming, pose with toppers up in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room during last weeks senate meeting.
Weekly SGA senate brief: April 10, 2024
Senators wait for the senate meeting to begin. Catch a meeting in the Andre Multipurpose room on Thursdays at 7 p.m..
Weekly SGA senate brief: April 3, 2024
CAMP and Chicanx/Latinx Studies welcomed Saúl Sánchez, Ph.D., to talk to students about his book, describe his experience as a former migrant worker, as well as discuss themes about education, family and adversity. The conversation is hosted in observance of National Farmworker Awareness Week.
Chicanx/Latinx studies collaborates with CAMP to welcome guest author for conversation in observation of National Farmworker Awareness Week
Jim Morris, Assistant Vice President of University Operations, joined the senate meeting to emphasize information about Campus Safety.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 27, 2024
Junior Timothee Pommier and junior Andrea Ochoa planting flowers in front of Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel.
Annual Big Event celebrates 20 years on the hilltop
Members of the senate prepare for the meeting to begin at 7 p.m.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 20, 2024
More in News / Campus News
Attendees traverse the Austin Convention Center to attend the wide range of events offered at SXSW EDU. The expo features various companies, products and other education related entities attendees can pause to observe.
SXSW EDU cultivates conversations, innovations showcasing trends in modern American education
Mackey (center) gathered for a picture with the session’s attendees, which included students, faculty and staff. At the session, the tables were pushed together to create a seminar-like experience for the attendees. This was done because Mackey wished to engage and connect with the attendees better.
Revived philosophy speaker series brings ACC professor to lecture on connection between Martin Luther King, Jr., philosophy
The new Progress flag hanging in Meadows Coffee, representing the LGBTQ+ community on campus.
University administration returns Pride flag to Meadows Coffeehouse after missing for seven months
Professor Nancy Salisbury in the shining sunshine on Ragsdale Lawn, the venue for her new initiative.
Professor-led initiative fosters campus sustainability conversations
Epau giving his speech on the final day of Convocation. From Uganda, Epau attended Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School in Jinja, Uganda before coming to St. Edwards. He is the first Ugandan Moreau Scholar to come to SEU.
St. Edward’s University hosts Convocation 2024, brings educators from across the world to remember, create hope
The Kozmetsky Center is an organization at St. Edward’s that is spreading awareness about political topics. They have multiple events throughout this semester. Their next event “2024 Election Hangover” will be on March 7, 2024 at Carter Auditorium.
Kozmetsky Center’s second event educates students about 2024 elections
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *