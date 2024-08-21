MMNT Welcomes Actors’ Equity Association Members to the Theater Program, Lead Workshops and Share Stage with Student Actors

Mary Moody Northen Theater (MMNT) works jointly with Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) union members and student actors to share the stage and the classroom with students at St. Edward’s University studying theater arts.

Since the musical theater program’s inception, MMNT has joined forces with AEA, a union representing actors nationally. This agreement casts union actors in MMNT productions, giving students opportunities to work with experts in the field and, eventually, become members of the union themselves.

Founded in 1913, AEA represents over 51,000 professional actors across the nation. Its founding principle is the importance of performing arts, and that its existence is crucial for society. The organization supports its members by bettering working conditions, negotiating wages and offering benefits, including pension and healthcare plans. Equity has collaborated with MMNT since 1972, helping the department blossom.

St. Edward’s theater department is unique in its relationship with Equity. Through its agreement with AEA, St Edward’s is one of the only universities in the country that features union members in every undergraduate production. The Mary Moody Northen Theater is also closely associated with Equity.

“Anyone can join the union, at any time, as long as they can show that they have worked in a professional theater,” Jarret Mallon, managing director of MMNT and an AEA member since 2009, said. “Since MMNT is an Equity house, even though our students aren’t paid to be in the shows, we are affiliated with Actors’ Equity, so they can show that they have been in a professional show that allows them access to the Union. Essentially, you pay your initiation dues and membership fees and then you can join.”

In addition to joining students on the stage, guest actors from Equity also lead a variety of workshops for students in productions and students generally involved in the theater department. From stage fighting to acting in a song to monologue coaching, students are able to develop deep connections with Equity actors, not just as costars, but as mentors teaching them closely.

“I think, as a professor, the teaching opportunities are incredible,” Actor Anna Skidis Vargas, resident director of MMNT said. “I think we got pretty lucky. We had some amazing guest stars.”

Two productions are put on each semester and typically feature two Equity actors. Most recently, Nyla Watson and Martin Burke were featured in “Into The Woods.” Burke has starred in several one man shows, and is a notable actor in the Austin area. Watson has featured in the cast of several touring Broadway productions, including the revival of “The Color Purple,” “Wicked” and, most recently, “Hadestown.” Both actors brought their creative expertise to prominent roles in the production, with Watson as the Witch and Burke as the Narrator.

“They are my favorite part of doing shows, being able to learn from them,” senior acting major Lillian Harlow said. “Specifically Martin and Nyla in (Into the Woods) have been really great. Nyla, specifically, who works on Broadway, she has been so incredible. They want to share their knowledge with us, and people like Nyla, who work so heavily in the industry. She is really honest with us about what it’s like and has given me some really great advice.”