The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Munday Library to reinstate physical books on campus

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterSeptember 9, 2024
Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views
Munday Library plans to bring physical books back to the building hopefully by the end of this academic year.

Since 2020, Munday Library has had an exclusively online collection of databases and resources, but this could all be changing in the next couple years due to a demand for physical books. Students, faculty and staff have all demanded that books be brought back to campus over the years, but it’s now becoming a reality. 

“It is true,” Casey Gibbs, director of Munday Library, said. “You’re hearing it from me.”

Last year, President Montserrat Fuentes, tasked Provost Marianne Ward-Peradoza, and then Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Technology, Alicia Betsinger, to co-chair a 12-person strong task force charged with taking a look at the library to see how they can explore ways to bring back books and further engage students. They looked at peer universities’ libraries and conducted internal surveys trying to understand the needs and wants for the library. 

“The two key things that we heard were what students and faculty both wanted was physical books back in the building,” Gibbs said. “That’s not a great surprise to us. We’ve known that for a long time. And from students, we also conspicuously heard that they really enjoyed using the library as a study space.” 

However, there are a few logistics that need to be worked out to make the library dreams come true. One question is, where are all of the books going to go? The plan as of now, is to remove desks from the first floor common space to install bookshelves and new study furniture. Students tend to use the study rooms and private areas more often than other spaces in the library so expanding them means more people coming to the library. 

One of the initiatives by the task force is to increase the amount of study spots for students to use in the library. (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)

Another concern of the task force is deciding which books will come back to the library. The task force took a look at where there could be gaps in the online inventory. 

These gaps mainly centered on books made for teaching and learning that don’t work well in an online library.

“There are things that don’t translate beautifully to electronic collections, things that are not available in the first place electronically, or things that you really need to spend time interacting with as a physical object — large books and art books are really good examples of this,” Gibbs said.

Though most students seem excited about this new change, some are skeptical about if the books will actually make a difference in their library diets. 

“I don’t know if people would really use (physical books) as a resource, I think everyone uses textbooks online nowadays,” junior Ariana Marrero said, “If fictional books came back, like comic books, yearbooks or photo albums, I could see people reading those.”

This process will take some time and many adjustments as the library gets back into the groove of things with physical books. The project is looking at a 2024-2025 academic year timeline to get books back on shelves for students to utilize. 

“There are a lot of variables here,” Gibbs said. “One of them has to do with when we can choose bookshelves and get them approved and go through the various layers of approval processes that we have to go through to get those actually ordered, purchased and installed. Since we’re focusing on teaching and learning—we need to work with faculty to figure out the things that are most urgently needed.”

Gibbs is optimistic that by Spring 2025 the library will begin setting up collection displays with physical books on them along with some new study furniture.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Erica Zamora, director of the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence (OSBIE), poses in front of their new welcome sign in the office. Zamora said the decal is meant to “evoke a sense of belonging” for any student – their home is on the hilltop.
Inclusive Symbols Task Force initiates gender-inclusive housing on campus
“I think that one thing to add is the students, while they are a small cohort, they're a very dedicated cohort,” Beuk said. “They are excited to be here, and they will serve as mentors and ambassadors for the university as we continue to introduce nursing and other health sciences into the program.”
First nursing cohort arrives to brand new facility following first phase of Fleck Hall construction
An ASL elective was offered for the first time this semester based on popular student interest. As the spring semester comes to an end, students provide personal feedback and insight about their experience taking the course.
Students provide feedback of newly-added American Sign Language elective
Seminet sits in his office, Holy Cross 304. “It takes a particular individual to want to learn not just one language as a second language, but a third language as well,” Seminet said. “… Not only does it open up doors in the world, but I think it also gives you a lot of insight into yourself and who you can be, the potential that you have.”
Exciting new major focused on foreign languages comes to languages, literatures, and cultures department
Sign of the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve at the entrance of the Wild Basin Creative Research Center.
Wild Basin invites St. Edward’s community to visit the preserve
Bon Appétit’s director of operations Elvin Lubrin and assistant general manager Kella Tyson discuss operating statistics encompassing campus dining before opening for a Q&A.
Weekly SGA senate brief: April 17, 2024
More in News / Campus News
The university's forensic science program has been working toward the American Academy of Forensic Science’s accreditation for a decade. Eight days before a scheduled site visit from the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission, the programs accreditation application was pulled after not receiving approval from the Board of Trustees as a next step in the process.
Students express worry, disappointment over halt in forensic science accreditation process
Residents at Basil Moreau Hall hang several flags in the building’s main lobby. Each flag represents different racial, ethnic and social identities that students are a part of.
New task force, student-led efforts make pathway for symbols of inclusivity on campus
CAMP and Chicanx/Latinx Studies welcomed Saúl Sánchez, Ph.D., to talk to students about his book, describe his experience as a former migrant worker, as well as discuss themes about education, family and adversity. The conversation is hosted in observance of National Farmworker Awareness Week.
Chicanx/Latinx studies collaborates with CAMP to welcome guest author for conversation in observation of National Farmworker Awareness Week
A student-led petition and protest led the Faculty Senate to pass a motion for a vote of no confidence in President Fuentes. The vote is expected to advance to the Collegium, which consists of all faculty who teach two or more classes this semester.
Board of Trustees meets with subcommittee of Faculty Senate in act of shared governance
Junior Timothee Pommier and junior Andrea Ochoa planting flowers in front of Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel.
Annual Big Event celebrates 20 years on the hilltop
Attendees traverse the Austin Convention Center to attend the wide range of events offered at SXSW EDU. The expo features various companies, products and other education related entities attendees can pause to observe.
SXSW EDU cultivates conversations, innovations showcasing trends in modern American education
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.