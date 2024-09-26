The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Documentary about Texas political and public relations trailblazer Liz Carpenter’s life screened at St. Edward’s University

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterSeptember 26, 2024
Erica Vela (left), Cressida Rodriguez, Christy Carpenter, Jaycei Scott, Isabella Bardos and Assistant Professor of Practice Public Relations Nancy Salisbury after a Q&A held by Liz Carpenter’s daughter and director of the documentary. Around 30 students and members outside of the St. Edward’s community attended the screening.

A new documentary displaying the life of Liz Carpenter, a trailblazing woman who paved the way for women in politics, journalism and public relations, was screened at St. Edward’s University this past week. Directed by her daughter, Christy Carpenter, and Abby Ginzberg, the film highlights Liz Carpenter’s remarkable achievements as a presidential speechwriter, author and feminist advocate. 

The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter at St. Edward’s University is named after Liz Carpenter. SEU established the 288th PRSSA chapter nationwide in 2007. “The decision to name our chapter after Carpenter reflects our deep respect for her unparalleled contributions to media relations and public service”, according to Nancy Salisbury, the administrative coordinator. 

PRSSA sponsored the exclusive screening with Carpenter, who held a Q&A session afterwards offering her personal insights into her mother’s legacy and the making of the film. 

“It was very interesting to get a closer look at who our chapter was named after,” Isabella Bardos, PRSSA executive board member, said. “Liz was a person who tried her best no matter what the outcome would be. She was constantly advocating for change in a fearless way.”

Told almost entirely in her own words, “Shaking it Up: The Life and Times of Liz Carpenter” walks the audience through her lifetime of dedication to politics, women’s rights and humor. Born here in Austin, Texas in 1920, she quickly began her career after graduating from the University of Texas. Carpenter was one of the first women in the newsrooms and quickly rose to the top, becoming the highest ranking woman under a vice president elect at the White house. She was the first woman executive assistant to Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, and later press secretary for Lady Bird Johnson. She was on site at the shooting of John F. Kennedy, and was present at the swearing-in of Johnson. She went on to work closely with the Johnson’s, writing presidential speeches and coordinating news coverage over Johnson’s entire presidency. 

“I grew up with politics in my blood, the daughter of two reporters,” Christy Carpenter said. “In my household there was one conversation: politics.” 

In the documentary, you are able to hear Carpenter’s own words and jokes from past interviews, see exclusive pictures and notes from her time as a reporter, and hear about her impact from the people that were around her. Throughout her life, Carpenter authored several successful books, capturing her famously sharp wit, political insights and passion for women’s rights.

Liz Carpenter will be remembered as a witty, sassy trailblazer from Texas who broke barriers for women in politics, journalism and public life. As a trusted speechwriter for President Lyndon B. Johnson, press secretary to Lady Bird Johnson and a passionate advocate for women’s rights, her legacy is one of humor, fortitude, and groundbreaking leadership. Her contributions as an author and feminist continue to inspire future generations, cementing her place as a champion for equality and progress.

“Journalism is so important. Especially today, getting people the truth is vitally important, and I salute anyone studying journalism.” Christy Carpenter said.

