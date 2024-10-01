Austin Coffee Festival: A celebration of community and craft

The aroma of freshly roasted beans filled the Palmer Event Center last weekend as the third annual Austin Coffee Festival began. Austin’s coffee culture runs deep, with 14.7 coffee shops per 100,000 residents — 16% above the national average.

The festival, hosted by Craft Hospitality, showcased local coffee entrepreneurs in Austin and highlighted why “grabbing coffee” is more than just a caffeine fix — It’s a way to connect with strangers or longtime friends, build community and fuel a city that’s becoming increasingly fast-paced.

Held over the weekend celebrating National Coffee Day, the fest featured over 40 purveyors sharing their stories through curated tastings. Complementing the tastings, the event hosted “coffee convos” — panel discussions that allowed Austin’s coffee scene trailblazers to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and rewards of starting a business in the industry.

Attendees wove through crowds lining up at various tables, in search of the perfect sample. The gray, fluorescent-lit convention space was warmed by echoing chatter, the sound of pouring coffee and the aroma of assorted roasts. The event is best experienced at a leisurely pace, allowing visitors to savor each brand’s offerings — and get their money’s worth in free samples.

At the Intelligentsia table, participants sampled Ethiopian roasts in tiny paper cups, with recommendations to smell the brew before tasting. While Kimbala Chai offered intriguing samples of golden milk, a bold blend of turmeric and ginger, Cafe Cultura founder Katherine Gonzalez shared the story behind her unique Guatemalan roast.

The festival showcased Austin’s coffee variety, from popular shops like Merit and Greater Goods to smaller, up-and-coming roasters like Future Classic Coffee and Brewcado. What unites them all is a passion for the coffee community.

“The coffee community is something I’ve never seen before in my life before getting into coffee myself,” Ali Mercado, founder of Brewcado, a small-batch roasting company in South Austin, said. “We could all sell the same type of product, but we’re all a little bit different in our roast and our brew… and everyone has a unique story.”

Saturday’s panel, moderated by Hana Yoshimoto, a barista market developer at Oatly, featured four local cafe owners. The conversation highlighted their unique stories and challenges, emphasizing their commitment to honoring cultural heritage through coffee.

“Coffee is one of the purest expressions of this desire to highlight people and places,” Julian Maltby, founder of Mercado sin Nombre, said. “From the name and every detail of our business, we have a desire to highlight the names of everyone included in the process; from growing to roasting, to serving it up in our shop.”

Mercado sin Nombre, which opened in East Austin only a week ago, aims to amplify voices often forgotten in the coffee-making process while highlighting Mexican flavors.

Mariela Camacho, founder of Comadre Panaderia, spoke about the challenges of opening a coffee business in Austin.

“Having people look at pan dulce, the same way they look at a croissant — teaching people why my conchas are five/six dollars or basically that I’m worthy of making a living wage,” Camacho said. “Our pan dulce isn’t refined white flour and sugar. I wanted to provide a healthier option for specifically the Latino community, and better ingredients do come at a higher cost.”

As attendees sampled offerings from different roasters and brands, the Austin Coffee Festival offered a moment to slow down, savor different flavors and connect with the people who make the local coffee scene unique. This gathering highlighted that coffee is more than just a source of caffeine — it represents a coming together of community, a way to support local enterprises, and an appreciation for the skill and craftsmanship involved in creating each unique blend.