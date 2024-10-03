Banned Books Bonanza at Munday Library aims to educate about book bans in a fun way

The Munday Library hosted a Banned Books Bonanza during banned books week, inviting students to enjoy coffee, banned books trivia and screen printing.

Just last year, over 10,000 books were banned or challenged, an increase of 92% compared to 2022. Most of these books include themes of racism, gender, sexuality, explicit language, nudity and religious viewpoints. Preliminary data for 2024 shows 414 ‘attempts to censor’ books with 1,128 unique titles were targeted for censorship – and according to PEN America, 1,567 books are banned in Texas alone.

“We’re trying to do something for banned books week every year,” Maggie Bond, outreach and program director at Munday Library, said. “Ironically, there are fewer banned books in college libraries than there are any other libraries. The vast majority of them are public libraries, school libraries, but I still think that as college students we need to know about book banning and how incredibly important it is for us to stand up for the right to read. And (to) read all those awesome books.”

Nestled in the North Reading Room, calm and classical music reverberated off the walls as students took turns getting screenprints, making mini books out of popular banned books and helping themselves to a variety of sweet treats and coffee. Various facts and quotes about banned books rotated on the monitor at one end of the room. Every table had excerpts and biographies of banned books, like “Fahrenheit 451,” “The Bluest Eye” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Halfway through the event, the feeling of the room completely changed, as nine teams took to trivia. A competitive edge was palpable in the room through the five rounds of banned books trivia.

“There was a lot of energy in this room, which I really enjoyed,” Bond said. “I was a tiny bit worried, because crafting is pretty low pressure, but to put yourself out there and to play trivia and try to answer really hard questions, I was glad so many people did it – and hopefully had a good time.”

The rounds, which started easier, progressed in difficulty as they went along. Sounds of confusion echoed through the room as many beloved books like “The Hunger Games,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Tarzan” were revealed to be banned or criticized.

“It was really fun, I walked in here really nervous,” Denise Torres, member of the winning team “Green Skittles,” said. “I didn’t think I was going to know anything, and then look at what happened. It was a great time.”

The winning team of trivia took home a copy of “Gender Queer,” a book with the most bans in America, Munday Library themed mugs and stickers, notebooks and book-themed pins.

“There were a lot more people who came than I would’ve expected,” Sully Snook, member of “Green Skittles,” said. “But I’m so glad, the turnout was really fun. It was dramatic: epic highs and lows, but most of all we won so I had a great time.”