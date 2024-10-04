Black Student Alliance gets competitive with Disney-themed field day

There was friendly competition between attendees of the Black Student Alliance’s second event of the year. In collaboration with the University Programming Board, the event harkened back to our childhoods with a Disney Channel themed field day full of fun, games and team spirit.

As they entered, participants joined teams and received a green, yellow, red or blue armband representing their team colors. A variety of nostalgic games were organized including wheel barrel racing, water balloon toss, potato sack racing, a relay race, musical chairs and more.

This event was part of a wider agenda BSA has put in place this year to focus on personal growth and connections.

“We decided that we wanted to switch up our events for this year,” BSA Treasurer Sajdah Haynes said. “We wanted to target multiple different aspects that stimulate college students and their personal growth. So, this time we decided to target the physical aspect and a good way to do that was by doing a fun nostalgic thing like the Disney games which promote making new friends, connections and the biggest thing: physical growth.”

All of the games were entertaining and promoted teamwork, but some were clear standout favorites among players and their teams.

“My favorite game was the relay race, but they had so many,” junior CJ Herbert said. “I also loved wheel barrel racing a lot. Those two were the most fun, but musical chairs were very entertaining. Playing musical chairs is like playing Uno; it gets very aggressive.”

While the games ultimately got people connected doing a fun physical activity to the rhythm of original Disney Channel songs, there was also some major rivalry between the teams. The red team eventually won, but some were skeptical of this victory.

“I feel really good. My voice is gone, and my body is aching. I can feel it,” Herbert said. “Our team (green) did good. The red team, they did cheat, I’m not going to lie to you. But it’s all fun and games.”

As friendships were forged in the flames of competition, some students reflected on the need to have a space and events like this on campus, where they can be free from their academics and be themselves.

“I feel that (BSA) is important because you actually get a sense of everybody on campus and the diversity,” Herbert said. “You also get to see everyone and see friends that you haven’t seen in a long time just come together and enjoy the events that are on campus. So, it’s a really nice space to chill and mellow out from exams and everything.”

BSA is always hosting fun-filled events where everyone is welcome to attend. Make sure to follow the organization on Instagram to stay updated on new events and meetings.