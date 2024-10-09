The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

International Day of Action: Austinites stand in protest for one year of resistance

Nik Machado, ReporterOctober 9, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Community members hold a banner reading “Free Palestine, end the siege on Gaza” on the steps of Austin City Hall while listening to fellow community members give speeches and sing songs to celebrate the resilience of Palestine, while simultaneously protesting the ongoing attacks occurring in Gaza.

The Austin for Palestine Coalition, the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC), the Palestine Youth Movement, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) held a “one year of resistance” protest at Austin City Hall on Oct. 5th, followed by a march around downtown Austin for International Day of Action. The protest aimed to raise awareness for the ongoing attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, which is widely believed to be perpetrated by the State of Israel. Protesters banded together to speak out about the ongoing occupation, violence and apartheid persisting in Palestine and Lebanon.

The media liaison for the Austin for Palestine Coalition, Zainab Harder, spoke about the meaning of International Day of Action and about the nature of the violence persisting in Gaza.

 “We’re commemorating the tragic occasion of almost one year of genocide after the Oct. 7 attacks. Israel has been indiscriminately bombing the Gaza strip for the past year almost every single day,” Harder said. “The majority of these people are women and children. These are not normal levels of casualties or unexpected deaths in a war; these are targeted campaigns. We’re here to commemorate that occasion and to continue to speak out against the United States government which is an aider and abetter of this genocide. We request that they stop arming Israel (and) we’re asking for U.S. taxes to stop going to Israel.”

A protester stands before the 1st Street bridge over Town Lake and displays a Palestinian flag that says “Free Palestine” as a demonstration for his support for Palestine in the ongoing violence occurring in the Middle East. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)

When asked why this cause is important to her, the PSC’s Media Liaison, currently a University of Texas student, explained why she’s passionate about the situations  in Gaza and Lebanon. 

“This cause is important to me because it calls out to my humanity. Seeing the Palestinians who are losing their lives at the hands of Israel, Zionists and American money, and thinking about my life as an American, and as a student at UT Austin, I realize that my tax dollars and my tuition money is inextricably connected to the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.”

Hundreds of protesters, both organizers and community members, gathered at Austin City Hall. Speakers were invited to share their experiences and personal perspectives on the ongoing conflict while community members waved signs and flags, draped banners in front of Cesar Chavez St. and even sang in solidarity for the cause. After approximately 2 hours, protestors took to the streets of Downtown Austin to raise their voices, advocating for a divestment from Israel and a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East. Protestors voiced their disapproval of the United States’ involvement and investment in the violence by displaying signs saying “One Holocaust does NOT justify another” and “Palestinian Lives Matter.” In addition to their signs, protestors chanted “We will honor all our martyrs, all the children, sons and daughters. We will honor all our martyrs, all the parents, mothers, fathers,” in solidarity with the thousands of lives lost due to the conflict.

Protestors were told at the beginning of the event to not engage with any police present during the gathering at City Hall or the march through downtown Austin. While laying out this rule, Protesters chanted “Who protects us? We protect us,” as a form of agreement that they would not engage with any police officers. Despite a large presence from the Austin Police Department and Texas State Troopers, the protest and march remained peaceful and orderly.

Protesters face West Cesar Chavez Street in front of Austin City Hall to raise awareness for the one year anniversary of the attacks in Gaza. One community member holds a sign that displays “Palestinian Lives Matter” to call out to passersby about the astronomical death toll. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)
