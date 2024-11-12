The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltopper community displays school spirit, pride at annual homecoming celebration

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterNovember 12, 2024
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
The 2024 Homecoming parade kicked off on Nov. 2, with multiple organizations on campus showcasing their school spirit.

School spirit was in full swing as the St. Edward’s community joined together once again to celebrate the many festivities for this year’s annual homecoming celebration. Students, faculty, staff and organizations took part in many different homecoming traditions and activities to commemorate the weekend dedicated to showcasing pride in the institution, its students, alumni and faculty.

There were many different activities during homecoming week that students were able to participate in, such as Topper Cup. Topper Cup is a series of competitions and challenges that teams of students compete in throughout the course of homecoming week. Some events includeHoof on the Wall, a dodgeball tournament and a Topper Cup Dash & Derby. The week’s challenges were concluded on Nov. 1 at Casino Night, with team Holy Goats named the winner for the second year in a row. For some students, such as freshman Jeiny Garcia, this was their first time participating in the Topper Cup, and regardless if their team won, they were still happy to partake in the tradition.

“What I was most excited for this homecoming was for them to announce the Topper Cup winners,” Garcia said. “I was in Topper Cup, and we got second place, which is still totally good — I really was just so excited to see how everyone else did.”

International Students display the flags of their countries as they march through the parade. (Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views)
St. Edward’s Cheer and STUNT participated in the parade and tailgating, spreading school spirit throughout the event. (Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views)

Aside from the activities held during the week, the main events of homecoming were the fourth annual homecoming parade and the tailgating that followed. The parade featured a multitude of student clubs and organizations that marched, including Ballet Folklorico, SEU Cheer, International Student Organization, (CAMP), Wild Basin, SEU Nursing and many more. Each group wore unique costumes and carried props as they made their way through campus to the front of the Main Building, the new location for tailgating this year. Each group was introduced by student emcee Raveena Devjee and then placed before judges to see who was the most spirited. This year’s winner was Ballet Folklorico. 

Another long-lasting tradition that continued this year was Homecoming Court. To be placed on the court ballot, students must be nominated by the student body and out of those nominated, finalists are then chosen by a committee. The Homecoming Court consisted of students Tate Burchfield, Heather Pitre, Sajdah Haynes, Christine Stewart, Marcelo Escalante, Devany Flores, Taj Lewis, Christina Vasquez, and Royals Zélie Alvernhe and Andrew Banda. 

The 2024 St. Edward’s Homecoming Court poses for a picture. (Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views)

Lewis expressed that even though their nomination to the court came to them by surprise, they enjoyed their experience and how it helped them become more involved in homecoming festivities this year.

“Last year, I wasn’t really into homecoming — I didn’t go to the parade because I was working, but I did watch it because I worked at the bookstore, and they passed right by it,” Lewis said. “So this year the nomination caught me by surprise. I didn’t expect to be nominated, but it was still a nice feeling being a part of all those events and going to them because it was actually really fun.”

Homecoming isn’t just for current students, but it is also meant to celebrate and honor St. Edward’s alumni. Aside from the St. Edward’s Alumni Association participating in the parade, many alumni made an appearance at other events during homecoming weekend, such as the volleyball and soccer games and tailgating. Emma Soley, alum from the spring class of 2019, attended the homecoming market as a vendor of her swimsuit line, a small business she kicked started her senior year at St. Edward’s. To Solely, homecoming serves as a way for her to reminisce on the start of support for her small business and to keep connections with the friends she made as a member of the SEU swim club.

“It’s great to be back in the community that supported me for four years and now be able to sell my stuff here, and then also rekindle old friendships,” Soley said. “Not that we see each other a lot, but being able to celebrate the friendships that I created here.”

Whether its long-lasting traditions or new additions to the festivities, homecoming is meant for all students and members of the community to form connections and celebrate the hilltop community.

“I do think it is a good way of bringing community here on campus, because I feel like everyone who participated had a good time, and they got a chance to meet new people and see new faces,” Lewis said. “I thought it was really enjoyable and it really does build a sense of community here.”

