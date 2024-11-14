St. Edward’s inaugural nursing cohort dons white coats in historic ceremony

In a milestone event marking the beginning of a new chapter at St. Edward’s University, the institution’s first-ever nursing cohort received their white coats during a ceremony held last Thursday in Jones Auditorium. The event symbolized not only the students’ entry into clinical training but also the university’s expanding footprint in healthcare education.

The white coat ceremony, established by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993, stands as one of healthcare education’s most cherished traditions.

“The white coat ceremony is more than a tradition—it’s a powerful rite of passage for nursing students as they prepare to enter the clinical area of training and feel the weight of the responsibility they are accepting,” university President Montserrat Fuentes, Ph.D., said in her opening remarks.

For the inaugural cohort, being first comes with both challenges and unique opportunities.

“Being the first is a stepping stone because everything is brand new,” Justin Arrellano, a nursing student in the program, said. “We’re going to run into some problems, but it’s mainly streamlining at this point.”

What distinguishes the St. Edward’s nursing program, according to students, is its intimate learning environment.

“Instead of competing with each other, we are working towards the same goal,” Arrellano said, highlighting the program’s collaborative approach. “Being able to be close with the faculty is a huge plus.”

Students voiced praise for the faculty involved with the program.

“It’s been really exciting, and definitely challenging, but the faculty has really helped us overcome every challenge,” fellow nursing student Nayelly Granillo-Rios said. “We all come together as one, with really strong bonds within our group and with our faculty.”

The transition into nursing education represents a significant step for students, according to Catherine Allen, assistant professor of nursing.

“It is quite a transition to come from any other bachelor’s degree into nursing,” Allen said. “They are realizing it’s an elevated level of learning, elevated expectations, and they are absolutely rising above.”

The program’s intimate nature remains a cornerstone of its educational approach.

“St. Edward’s, regardless of how big we become, will always have an intimate feel, and with that our students have personalized guidance and instruction,” Allen said.

During the ceremony, keynote speaker Ashley Griffin, a nurse practitioner at Dell Children’s Hospital, encouraged students to “embrace this calling wholeheartedly” while emphasizing the importance of collaboration and mutual support throughout their educational journey.

“This is our inaugural cohort, and they are setting the bar for all of our nursing students to follow,” said Lisa Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., vice president of Student Affairs. “It’s incredibly exciting to think of the contributions they will make after graduating here. This is a rigorous and challenging program, and I am excited that they have chosen to enroll–the world needs more nurses.”

The ceremony, which opened with a prayer led by Father Rick Wilkinson, welcomed families and friends of the cohort and marked not just a personal milestone for the cohort but a significant step forward in St. Edward’s University’s commitment to healthcare education.