REVIEW: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ but it felt so right

Disclaimer: Life & Arts Editor Gabrielle Caumon was not part of the editing process for this article. Please review the Hilltop Views Media & Ethics Policy for further information.

The Cornley University Drama Society opened its long-awaited show on Nov. 7, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” No, wait. Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) began its two-week run of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a show within a show. The premise is that a small, seemingly unkempt drama society is putting on a play that they hope will be their first big hit. However, as it goes on, it’s all a downward spiral. From the set falling apart to actors forgetting lines to the sound and lighting going haywire, nothing goes as planned.

Needless to say, the quality of this show is all in the details, which were absolutely spot on in MMNT’s production. Starting from the top, every little thing pulled weight in immersing the crowd in the world that is Cornley University’s Theater. Upon arrival at MMNT, players were on stage before the show began, working to fix part of the set that had broken. Two stage hands were drilling a set piece back on as it continued to fall back to the floor over and over again. As we walked in, my friend had even pointed it out, worried that something had gone wrong. The opening monologue by Equity Actor, Emily Greene (Chris) furthered the immersion, acting as an introduction by the director of the show.

Back when I was heavily involved in theater, one of the things I was told constantly was never to break character, even when you think the audience can’t see you. This demand was burned so deep into my brain that I think about it every time I see a show, and never in my time as an audience member have I been so impressed as I was by Gabrielle Caumon. Every second she was on stage, and even when she wasn’t, she was playing her role. Her performance continued through intermission, where she stood in the sound and lighting booth studying lines after her character was tasked with taking over someone else’s part.

Along with Caumon, Equity Actor Maclain Dassatti was a master of staying in character. After a scene where part of the set broke and a hole was left, he sat behind the hole watching the other characters act and reacting how his character would have acted.

Another impressive feat by the cast was their ability to play so many characters at once. The layered aspect of a performance within a performance can easily slip away for some actors. In this show, it can be too easy to lose yourself in playing the character who is at the forefront of your mind. However, these actors were playing two, sometimes three roles at a time, and doing it effortlessly. Similar to the way I never saw a performer break character, I watched them play multiple at once without breaking a sweat. Not only did they have to make character choices the way they thought the role should be played, they had to factor in character choices for the characters themselves.

One of the most spectacular elements of this production was, hands down, the timing. This is a show that relies on timing and teamwork, both of which were present on the stage. Everything happened at exactly the right time, looking as though by accident, like everything really was going wrong. I was in awe of the trust the cast seemed to have in one another, something that should have taken years to accomplish. From moments where cast members had to physically catch one another, to scenes where they had to pretend to accidentally hurt each other, you could feel the level of trust they shared with one another.

It is already difficult to coordinate a show in general, but one with this much detail sounds almost impossible. However, in a not-complete shock to me, this cast and crew pulled it off with a swiftness I have yet to see from another show. Every moment was precisely calculated and executed. There was not a single flinch, nor a bat of an eyelash that was out of place. As a reviewer, I found no holes to poke in the performances from any individual who took part in this show.

In a show that has so many moving parts, such specific blocking and requires this high a level of attention and dedication, I was surprised to only have positive reviews of both cast and crew. I wish this show would have run longer, so I could have seen it over and over again. From the opening line to the closing bows, I was nothing but entertained, impressed and doubled over with laughter. Dare I say, this may have been my favorite show put on by the oh-so talented company at Mary Moody Northen Theatre.