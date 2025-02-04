MMNT’s upcoming musical promises to be ‘Nun’believable

The cast members and crew of the Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) are in full swing preparing for their upcoming spring season performances. To kick off the semester, students from the department of the Performing Arts and returning St. Edward’s alumni are working together to put on “Nunsense: The Mega Musical.”

“Nunsense,” originally created in 1985 by writer and director Dan Goggin, is an irreverent musical-comedy following the quirky ensemble of Hoboken religious sisters. The story takes place as they stage a musical talent show to raise money to bury the remains of their departed sisters, who were accidentally fatally poisoned by the convent cook.

The humorous production is designed to simply give audience members a good laugh. The musical presents itself as a show within a show, breaking the fourth wall and actively engaging with the spectators, contributing to the production’s comical atmosphere.

Since auditions in October and casting was announced, all hands have been on deck to make “Nunsense” possible. The production displays a stellar cast of student actors, as well as Equity actresses Amber Quick and Rachel Pallante, who have been working hard to ensure the show’s success ahead of its opening night. They notably devoted their time to the musical’s rehearsals, which started before most students returned for the spring semester.

Junior Gabrielle North, who takes on the role of Sister Mary Hubert, says that preparing for the show and getting to know her role has been a unique experience, broadening her range of characters as she learns to channel them.

“As I am 19, my character is supposed to be middle-aged, in her forties, and this southern older woman,” North said. “So trying to figure out how to play that and also trying to figure out how to play a nun has been pretty interesting, but it’s also been really fun.”

The show’s premise and set are unique. As part of the plot, the sisters decide to host their musical shindig on the leftover set of an eight grade production of “Grease,” making for a unique and impromptu setting for the production.

Senior Erick Aguilar, a student in the BFA program with an emphasis in set design, is one of the crew members who has been working on the show’s set, which ranged from building to painting. Aguilar expresses the peculiar visual aspects of the design, which include bleachers, diner countertops and other props that would belong on a “Grease” set. According to him, they add to the quirky, humorous nature of the show and contribute to the musical numbers of the show.

“It’s always exciting to see all the technical elements come out,” Aguilar said. “I just want to see how fun all the cast members make it, and how much they can bring out of the show, along with how I want to see how each tech element is going to end up complimenting each other in the final run.”

Along with student actors and crew members, returning St. Edward’s alumni C. Patrick Gendusa and Laura A. Walberg made their way back to the hilltop. Starring alongside each other in the 1992 production of “Into The Woods” as the Baker and the Baker’s wife, the two make an exciting return: Gendusa serves as the director and Walberg as the choreographer of the show.

Gendusa, who graduated in 1992, explains that his opportunity to come from New Orleans to direct a show at MMNT is a full-circle moment in his performing arts career, which began on the hilltop.

“It’s really wonderful to be working with all these people in my old home, my old stomping ground,” Gendusa said.

He explains that his role in the show’s production exemplifies his testament of love for MMNT.

“The crew, the design crew, costumes, sets, lighting, stage managers, assistant stage managers, all students and everyone has just been so terrific,” Gendusa said. “It’s truly a testament to the students that they bring into this department and the training that they get. Everyone’s just been so professional, but also just so lovely to work with, which to me is more important than anything.”

“Nunsense” holds its opening performance at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Mary Moody Northen Theatre and will run until Feb. 23. For further information on the running schedule, showtimes and ticket purchase, contact the MMNT information page on the official St. Edward’s website. You can also call the theater at 512-448-8484.

Good tip for Hilltoppers: tickets can be purchased with Topper Tender directly at the theater!