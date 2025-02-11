The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Asian Student Association invites community to celebrate ‘Year of The Snake’

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterFebruary 10, 2025
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
Local performers were invited to perform the lion dance, which is meant to bring forth good spirits to everyone in attendance going forward in the year.

The St. Edward’s Asian Student Association (ASA) hosted an afternoon of festivities to celebrate the Lunar New Year last Friday. The student and faculty organizers put together traditional performances, served popular Asian snacks, food and drinks, and included interactive games for all attendees to participate in, all of which commemorated the holiday.

Lunar New Year is a traditional Chinese celebration that is celebrated throughout many countries and cultures, marking the first new moon of the Lunar calendar. Each new year is represented by a rotation of twelve Chinese zodiac animals, this year’s animal being a snake. The Lunar New Year festivities began on Jan. 29 and came to an end on Feb. 8., which sparked two weeks of celebrations and traditions.

The dance included a repetitive drum beat as performers made their way through all the attendees, interacting with each one and asking for something to eat. (Zemira Recio)

“Lunar New Year is not based on the American calendar or the Gregorian calendar, but is based on the Lunar calendar,” ASA officer Tu-Anh Le said. “It runs a little bit behind how America runs a calendar, and this year it lands on the Year of the Snake.”

The festivities took place at Ragsdale Lawn on Feb. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. As students got checked into the event, they were handed red wristbands that allowed them to choose from popular Asian food and drink items from a snack table. Options included mandarin oranges, milk tea from popular chain Gong Cha and onigiri (Japanese rice balls). The onigiri, from local Japanese import store Asahi Imports, had filling flavors ranging from tuna and mayo to vegetarian options such as takana (pickled Japanese mustard greens).

“For onigiri, we’ve actually worked with Asahi Imports, who have been really great caterers and vendors to us, and we chose them because it’s easy, inclusive and there’s a lot of different dietary ways to accommodate,” ASA advisor Minh-Thi Nguyen said. “And then the boba is a classic, so we chose Gong Cha because it’s a more known chain and maybe it could bring more people in.”

Many popular traditions were observed at the event, such as attendees wearing red for luck, students writing and displaying their hopes and wishes for the new year and dancers being invited to perform the traditional lion dance as a main form of entertainment. The lion dance is a lively, interactive Chinese performance that serves the purpose of bringing good spirits into the new year. 

Students could engage in the performance by giving one of the masked performers a red gift envelope that they received at check-in. Five of these envelopes contained a two-dollar bill, which they could either keep or give to the performers during the dance for good luck.

“We learned last year that lion dance was gonna be a big hit, so we wanted to do it again,” Nguyen said. “We thought a lion dance would be perfect and lion dances are significant in Asian culture because it brings the good spirits into the area that you’re in.”

Along with the refreshments and the performance, students were also invited to partake in a game activity towards the end of the event. The organizers chose a game called Mingle, a Korean children’s game much like musical chairs. The game was recently popularized by the second season of Netflix’s Korean series, ‘Squid Game.’ Nguyen expressed how she and the organizers chose a more well-known game that would garner student interest. 

ASA officer Tu-Anh Le (right end) with students who posed as ‘Squid Game’ guards during the Mingle activity. (Zemira Recio)

“‘Squid Game’ season two just came out very recently on Netflix, and we wanted to make it fun and exciting,” Nguyen said. “Last year we had a lot of games and we thought incorporating something that more people would know would be really helpful.”

Four students represented the guards of the game, while the other attendees played the game as featured in the show: They walked in a circle listening to the Mingle song and had to form a group with a specific number of people by the end of the song, or risk being eliminated. The two winners each received a Gongi set, another Korean children’s game played in the show.  

The Lunar New Year event had a great student turnout, counting over 120 students checked in to the event within the first 20 minutes. Both Le and Nguyen stated that, while Lunar New Year is a celebration in Asian cultures, any and all students were welcome to participate, learn about and appreciate the holiday and all of its traditional aspects.

“A big part of the Lunar New Year culture is to wish everyone good luck for the new year,” Le said. “It’s about eating good food, having fun and just sharing the culture with our St. Ed’s family.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Alongside the digital release, FKA twigs rolled out several vinyl pressings as well as CDs and cassettes. Vinyl pictured here was purchased at “End of an Ear” record store on Ben White Boulevard.
REVIEW: FKA Twigs’ new album defines new word, defies genre expectations
“Nunsense,” directed by C. Patrick Gendusa, holds its opening performance at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Mary Moody Northen Theatre and will run until Feb. 23.
MMNT’s upcoming musical promises to be ‘Nun’believable
The St. Edward’s Hillhops festival is a celebration of a Texas craft beer and an opportunity for students to learn a little more about the process and network.
St. Edward’s hosts fourth Hillhops festival full of booze and breweries
St. Edward’s University will put on its fourth annual Hillhops event to celebrate the history of Texas craft beer with panelists, beer tasting and a live Polka band. This is an event unique to St. Edward’s because they are one of the only archives in Texas that have a beer archive.
St. Edward’s fourth annual Hillhops beer event will hop right back in 2025
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Slaughterhouse Lane location pictured here) is one of many theatres in the United States that hosted showings of “Nosferatu” and “Babygirl,” most of which have been sold out. Alamo Drafthouse offers dining with each showing, which may not be the best idea for the graphic imagery present in both films.
REVIEW: A winter of desire with ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Babygirl’
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated, highly controversial boxing match. There is a 31 year age difference between the two.
Jake Paul ‘beats’ Mike Tyson in highly anticipated boxing match
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a junior and this is her second year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major with a concentration in pre-law studies and American politics. When she’s not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.