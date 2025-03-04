Annual BSA cookout isn’t just about the food, it’s about the community

The Black Student Alliance (BSA) hosted their annual cookout on Feb. 23 in the Alumni Gym. This year’s cookout built upon the tradition of the event by adding an engaging theme and DJs so attendees could dance the week away.

The theme of the cookout was Y2K, meaning all things early 2000s. Attendees dressed up in velour tracksuits, bandanas, and low-rise jeans for the occasion. In keeping with the Y2K theme, it was possible to get an airbrushed t-shirt — like the ones you’d see on a boardwalk — with your name or any word on it. There was also a photo backdrop and a yearbook where people could write messages next to their freshly taken polaroid photos.

“I love the yearbook because people just leaving their little notes is so cute in there,” BSA Vice President Gabrielle North said. “They’re just talking to each other in the yearbook and being able to look back on that after we graduate is going to be really nice.”

Students and alumni were treated to barbeque roasted chicken, collard greens and macaroni and cheese, as well as all of the sides associated with barbeque, such as bread, pickles and, of course, the sauce. For a sweet treat, delicious beignets and pralines were provided by local business Christen’s Gourmet Praline’s.

BSA is all about community; past and present members of this organization equated their experience attending BSA events to their homes or families.

“Honestly, seeing the same people that I started out with still here and seeing the community that made my four years (at St. Edward’s) really memorable,” SEU alum Hanniel Berhanu said. “You’re not out of that community ever for real. We kind of stay connected and it’s just nice to be in that environment where it just feels comfortable and safe. It’s like (the BSA community) has a piece of my heart, so (attending these events is) like getting that little piece of my heart back for a little bit and then I get to leave it here again.”

A common theme of the event was sharing experiences through dancing, games and food. In the Alumni Gym, tables were set up the same way they would be outside at a barbeque: chairs sat close together and plenty of card games waiting to be played.

The tables were packed together to leave ample room for dancing, as line dances are a big part of the BSA Cookout. When certain songs were played, participants jumped out of their seats to join the dance floor, even if a heated game of uno was in progress. For some, dancing is how you forge a connection.

“I grew up in Ethiopia (and when) we dance with our people back home, whether it’s during weddings or birthdays or celebrations, it’s really hard to describe that joy in the moment,” Berhanu said. “I’ve been dancing with my cousins, my grandparents, my uncles – I grew up dancing with them. So, whenever I see (BSA members) dance, I know how much of an enjoyable experience that is. They’ve been doing that since they were young, and it’s something that’s shared across all of them, which is the same for me. Back home, no matter where you come from, you connect with just that one thing and that’s very sweet. That’s why I love watching (dances).”

Another throughline of the event was how loved and respected BSA’s executive board members are. Regular attendees of their events emphasized how appreciative they are of these events and how much they improve every year. Some students might just come for the catering or the free shirts, but what really keeps drawing them back to BSA events is the people.

“I loved who was there, I love the people,” Kennedy Johnson said. “I’ve gotten closer to the BSA crew (and) the BSA executive board throughout the years, so I’m really proud of them and what they have accomplished. Everything was really well thought out.”

Like many organizations on campus, BSA curates thoughtful and fun experiences that include everyone.

“I think every identity-based organization is important,” North said. “I think it’s important for every student on campus to feel like they belong, and they have a place here on campus, a community, or people that are like them just so they can feel at home. One of our freshmen always tells us that she wouldn’t have as much fun at St. Ed’s if we didn’t have BSA, because she finally feels like she has a piece of home. So, it’s just about belonging, making sure that everyone feels included.”

BSA hosts regular events every month, follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on new events.