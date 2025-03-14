Drag queens, makeup and jeopardy, oh my: UPB hosts Dolls Night to celebrate Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, St. Edward’s University Programming Board (UPB) hosted an unforgettable Doll’s Night event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women to embrace their true selves and honor their unique strengths.

Featuring a makeup contest and a women’s history jeopardy game competing for Charles, a pickle squishmellow, attendees were also treated to a lively performance from two local drag queens.

“I was really inspired by recent legislation, a lot of things going on in Texas and the U.S. in general,” event coordinator Iliana Garza said. “I think it’s important to have events that showcase each other and host events where we can completely be ourselves.”

The evening began with a tea party where students gathered to chat, eat snacks, listen to music and apply gems and glitter to their faces. At 9 p.m., the two makeup contestants grabbed their brushes and got to work: They had one hour to complete their look and present it to the judges, Austin’s own drag queens Jack the Stripper and Neuratoxin.

While the makeup artists were carving out cut creases and baking their faces, the rest of the group participated in Jeopardy! — with questions like: Who was the first female to run for president in the 1872 election? Who is known for being the mother of computer science? And the question that had everybody stumped in the final round: Who said the following quote “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent?”

“My favorite part of tonight is Jeopardy!,” freshman Juno Beall said. “I didn’t know half of the Jeopardy! answers, and it’s been really cool learning about them here tonight.”

Both makeup contestants Denise Torres and Thea Gunn walked away with a crown, an LED mirror and a new set of makeup brushes.

“I’ve been doing my makeup for a really long time, so I was like, ‘I’ve got this,’” Torres said. “I’ve never competed in something like that before, and the prizes were well worth it. The women’s presence on campus is really large, and we do a good job of uplifting the females and female-presenting members of the community. I feel that the event being named Doll’s Night is a good step forward in representation for all members of the community.”

The night ended with a lip sync battle-turned dance party along with a celebration of talent, good vibes and glitter on their faces.

“Eleanor Roosevelt would’ve loved Doll’s Night,” Neuratoxin said. “I was really pleased because normally, I am the one pushing trans and inclusive events as the president of Trans Wellness. Showing that the influence of genderqueer expression has a home here beyond my immediate community was so meaningful, and they made us feel really welcomed. The two participants we had were so dedicated, it was cool to see.”

For most, the night was more than just a competition or game — it was about celebration and connection.

“I’m really glad I went,” Gunn said. “There was a lot of effort put into the event, and I was so happy to win something and make new friends. Compliments coming from the queens mean a lot because their makeup is always so good. Women’s History Month should be celebrated, for all women and femme-presenting people.”