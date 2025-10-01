The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Lorde strips down (literally) for her Ultrasound Tour

Maddie Flannery, InternOctober 1, 2025
Maddie Flannery / Hilltop Views
Lorde takes the stage for opening night of her Ultrasound tour for her new album “Virgins.” She utilized unique visuals, as well as interesting concepts that fans weren’t expecting.

After nearly two years away from touring, Lorde returned to the stage on Sept. 17 at Moody Center here in Austin, Texas. Lorde kicked off her Ultrasound Tour with a performance that reminded fans of exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

Walking into the venue, I wasn’t sure what to expect from her on opening night. The possibilities were endless. Fans eagerly filled into their seats all wondering the same questions. What’s on the setlist? What will she be wearing? What will the visuals look like?

My first impression of the stage was that it looked somewhat plain compared to what her pop counterparts have been doing lately.  However, once the show started, the visuals absolutely exceeded my expectations. 

Lighting was used in such a unique and original way for this show. Instead of the average strobe light that is typically used during a performance, Lorde used lighting in a way that enhanced the performance, making it feel like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie. 

Lorde’s dramatic entrance featured blue light resembling an alien abduction as she rose up from beneath the stage, accompanied by laser-style lighting slicing through the arena. 

Another unique aspect of this performance was the way she tied technology into the visuals. Singing into a fan, running on a treadmill, having a giant iPad-like object on stage, and lowering the stage lighting ring around her, acting as if it was scanning her body, as if simulating an X-ray. 

Lorde’s performance also featured some interesting backup dancers that honestly felt unnecessary and were somewhat forgettable during her show. Their dancing didn’t consist of the normal background dancing, but instead something a bit more abstract, such as a dancer sitting down the entire time and just eating an apple.

Backup dancers join Lorde on stage to give the audience an unforgettable performance. (Maddie Flannery / Hilltop Views)

The setlist was a blend of Lorde’s iconic songs from across her whole discography, while also making sure to play every song featured on her latest album. However, many fans,including me, were disappointed when they realised she only included two tracks from her 2021 album “Solar Power.” 

Her performance prioritized being open and vulnerable. She performed in jeans and a t- shirt with minimal makeup besides being completely covered in body glitter, making her look celestial and ultimately tying into the shiny, sci-fi-based theme. 

There were many unforgettable moments during this show, but one specific moment that had fans shocked was when Lorde stripped down for her bittersweet yet euphoric song, Supercut, by taking off her jeans and proceeding to perform the emotionally-charged pop track in her Calvin Klein briefs. Later, once her jeans were back on, she also proceeded to sing a song with no shirt on with only duct tape covering her chest. The gesture felt slightly silly at first, but made sense later in a speech emphasizing the importance of her being vulnerable with the audience.

Lorde concluded the show in an unforgettable way by walking herself through the audience dressed in a flickering light-up jacket during her performance of the emotionally raw song, “David,” which further cemented her passion for sharing vulnerable moments with her fans. Removing the boundary of the stage allowed Lorde to create one of the most intimate moments in modern performance.

After traveling through the crowd of fans, Lorde ended up in the back of the arena, towards the sound production area, and proceeded to close the show with one of her most nostalgic tracks, “Ribs.” Fans were filled with excitement when given the rare opportunity to enjoy one of Lorde’s most emotional tracks with her just an arm’s length away. 

Lorde’s concert offered a new perspective into her growth as an artist while also stirring nostalgia for fans who have been listening since her 2013 debut. The performance embraced pure vulnerability, while ironically being framed by the technology that often separates us from such a strong sense of closeness. This opening night of the Ultrasound tour felt less like a return to the stage and more like an invitation for fans to truly experience the artistic evolution of Lorde and her music.

