The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

McNair scholarship program secures funding for another year after federal uncertainty

Magnolia Westfall, Staff WriterOctober 21, 2025
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
McNair scholars Monica Rodriguez, Stephany Merchan, Taylor Bratkovich and Ethan Everman during a recruiting session for the program.

The McNair Scholar Program at St. Edward’s University will continue operating through the 2025-2026 school year after the federal government reinstated funding in September, ending months of uncertainty for students on their way to pursuing doctoral degrees. 

The program, which prepares first generation, low income and underrepresented undergraduate students for graduate school faced potential elimination as the current U.S. administration attempted to dismantle the Department of Education. Many McNair programs across the nation were facing delays in grant award notifications. 

“The possibility of the program being defunded was a very heavy and stressful thing,” said Taylor Bratkovich, a senior behavioral neuroscience major and McNair scholar. “As excited and relieved we are to have not been defunded, we also have this momentum of wanting to make sure that doesn’t happen again because there is no guarantee that it won’t.” 

University President Montserrat Fuentes emphasized the institution’s commitment to access and student success programs like McNair, during an interview with Hilltop Views last month.

“We are very proud that we continue with our McNair program during this fiscal year,” Fuentes said. “McNair’s focus is primarily on preparing the students for graduate school, for research, for success.”

The federal TRIO program is named after Ronald E. McNair, a physicist and the second African American astronaut who died in the 1986 Challenger explosion. The program provides research opportunities, mentorship and overall academic support, giving students an opportunity to expand their current studies and gain skills necessary to succeed in graduate school. 

“McNair’s main focus is research, but more than anything it is an opportunity for low income first generation students to get hands-on research experience and funding that may not be accessible,” Bratkovich said.

St. Edward’s has offered the McNair program since 2003 and has helped over 300 students pursue graduate degrees. The program allows undergraduates to design their own research projects and choose mentors suited to their academic goals. 

“The cool thing about McNair is the research is your project,” Bratkovich said. “With McNair, you can choose your mentor who is really suited to your needs and goals and create whatever project that interests you the most from start to finish, which is hard to do as an undergraduate.” 

The program covers application fees, exam costs, books and research expenses that often prevent low-income students from pursuing doctoral studies.

“With all of the application and exam fees and books, it genuinely feels like a blessing to be a part of the program because when you don’t have the money, you don’t have the ability to do all of these things,” said Stephany Merchan, a senior psychology major and McNair scholar. “If you can’t do your research here on campus, McNair still supports you to find a place where you can conduct research.”

Scholars also attend national conferences to present their research and network with peers from other universities. Bratkovich and other scholars traveled to Baltimore this year for a conference.

“A few other scholars and I were able to go to Baltimore for a conference and present our research and also we just had a blast getting to meet other scholars and learn more about and gain more confidence in applying to grad school,” Bratkovich said. 

Andrea Holgado, the McNair program director, said the program builds a community across all campus majors.

“The McNair program is campus wide and open to all majors, and builds a community of students that want to do research,” said Holgado. “That’s the importance of McNair, not only the financial help, but what it brings students emotionally because you create a network of professionals of people who support you along the way. Even though we are a smaller program here on campus, we are making a strong impact on the students.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
UT students protest Trump administration’s higher education compact
UT students protest Trump administration’s higher education compact
Guest speakers Smith and Foster discuss with the SGA senate the addition of Navigate 360 and the features it offers, as well as questions and concerns from the senate and audience.
SGA Senate meets with guest speakers to discuss the addition of Navigate 360
The Hilltoppers Veteran Student Association, a student-led club that aims to create a community among St. Edward’s veteran population, at their first meetup of the Fall 2025 semester.
St. Edward’s ranks among the top 5 destination colleges for veterans
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Mity Myhr from the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Mity Myhr from the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Ju serves as co-chair of the Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Creative Expression (SOURCE), which aims to provide a space for students to present their research or creative work. “So right now we basically communicate target dates for SOURCE to faculty and students. We oversee the evaluation of the abstract, sending out substance letters, planning a conference, making sure it runs smoothly.
'Identities Matter: Politics of Immigration and Incorporation,' Angela Ju’s latest research publish
Q&A: President Fuentes discusses rankings, shared governance and federal funding challenges
Q&A: President Fuentes discusses rankings, shared governance and federal funding challenges
More in News / Campus News
St. Edward's launches council on belonging after governance review
St. Edward's launches council on belonging after governance review
The SGA official office, located inside the student involvement office, dedicated to project planning for team members.
SGA works to expand reach, revitalize campus engagement
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Jonathan Hodge from the School of Natural Sciences
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Jonathan Hodge from the School of Natural Sciences
Claude and ChatGPT are just two of the countless AI algorithms that are readily available through free subscriptions. They also have paid subscriptions that grant access to new, improved versions of their AI models designed to be more accurate and efficient for users.
St. Edward's University lets professors set their own AI policies
Topper Eats team responds to student concerns, break down new meal plan
Topper Eats team responds to student concerns, break down new meal plan
Senate candidates participate in the Student Government Association debate outlining their goals for improving campus life.
St. Edward’s SGA election results lead to new leadership
More in News / Campusnews
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Sharon Nell from the School of Arts and Humanities
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Sharon Nell from the School of Arts and Humanities
2025-2026 common read choices “Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility” edited by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua and “Making Room: Three Decades of Fighting for Beds, Belonging, and a Safe Place for LGBTQ Youth” by Carl Siciliano.
University breaks tradition with two freshman reading options
The Center, established in 2010 originally focused on international politics and guest speakers, now it focuses on community engagement.
Kozmetsky Center holds first panel of the year over ‘New Laws & What They Mean For College Students’
“It’s to get more students into this building, to build relationships with your librarians, to build relationships with each other, to become familiar with and comfortable in this environment...” said Casey Gibbs, the director of Munday Library on the return of physical books.
Physical volumes return to the Munday Library
Three rooms on each floor in the north wing of St. André Apartments were affected by a water leak caused by a burst coil on the roof. Students were relocated to Teresa Hall until further notice.
Water leaks in North St. André Apartments, affected residents relocate to Teresa Hall
BSAAC has been active this semester in promoting important issues involving racial justice in sports. The organization has created a safe space for Black athletes on campus.
Black Student Athletes and Allies Committee provides safe space for Black athletes on campus
About the Contributor
Magnolia Westfall
Magnolia Westfall, Staff Writer
Magnolia Westfall is a senior majoring in communication with a minor in journalism. Originally from Houston, Texas, she brings her passion for storytelling and her background in theatre arts to her work. She covers Student Government, Life and Arts stories that the students need. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first as a staff writer. Outside of writing, Magnolia (Noli for short) loves music, photography, and telling stories.