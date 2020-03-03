After a 1-7 start, St. Edward’s baseball seems to be finding their stride

Luke Myslik, Reporter|March 3, 2020

Luke Myslik / Hilltop Views

Red-shirt senior Dylan Mackin during an at-bat against St. Mary's. The outfielder is currently batting .212.

St. Edward’s University baseball (9-9) finds themselves at .500 after a sluggish 1-7 season start. But thanks to a recent seven-game win streak against UT Permian, St. Mary’s and Texas A&M Kingsville, the team hopes to extend their winning ways throughout the rest of the season. The Hilltoppers are set to host a four-game weekend series against No. 1 Angelo State starting March 6.